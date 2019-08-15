Getty Images

TCU fifth-year senior LB Montrel Wilson no longer on the team

Aug 15, 2019
There are few things you can count on in the topsy-turvy Big 12 but seemingly two stalwarts are Oklahoma being a title contender and TCU having a good defense. While the latter may still hold true this season, head coach Gary Patterson will have to get his group ready to go in 2019 without a veteran leader.

The school confirmed earlier this week that fifth-year senior linebacker Montrel Wilson was no longer on the team, with the defender electing to walk away for unspecified reasons.

“I don’t think he’s coming back,” Patterson said after practice, according to the Dallas Morning News. “He’s a great kid with NFL-type ability. He’s got to figure it out himself. I wish him the best. He should graduate at the end of the semester and go about his business.”

Wilson was not expected to be a starter this fall but was being counted on to provide a veteran’s presence for a young linebacking corps. Injuries had knocked him out of the lineup each of the past three years after he made seven starts as a true freshman — a feat not easily accomplished in Patterson’s complex defense. 

The departure leaves the Horned Frogs pretty young and green behind expected starter Garrett Wallow, with a host of sophomores and freshmen rotating in for the team. TCU opens their season on Aug. 31 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Texas starting center sprains foot, will miss practice but return for opener

Aug 15, 2019
Tom Herman is dealing with a lot trying to get Texas’ offense where it needs to be for the 2019 season but he’ll be missing the services of one key piece along the line for the next few weeks while doing so.

According to the school, starting center Zach Shackelford suffered a foot sprain and will miss practice indefinitely. Despite that vague timeline, he is expected to return to the team in time for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

The prognosis appears to be not terribly serious given that Shackelford will return in just over two weeks but those are the kinds of things you have to be careful with so they don’t linger deep into the season. It is expected that right guard Derek Kerstetter will take the starting snaps at center as part of the shuffling that line coach Herb Hand needs to do. 

Either way, the ‘Horns have to hope that Shackelford returns sooner rather than later. He started right away as a true freshman and has been one of the team’s best players up front ever since. The senior is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the upcoming campaign and is an All-Big 12 preseason pick as well.

Dismissed from USC, former five-star DB Jack Jones lands at Arizona State

Aug 15, 2019
2 Comments

The USC secondary sure has been through quite the interesting summer. 

In July, two cornerback recruits from the class of 2019 entered the transfer portal, with one winding up at conference rival Washington State. That comes after the March decision of Greg Johnson, another cornerback who entered the transfer portal after spring practice, only to return to the team during the summer. Then in August, ex-Florida freshman Chris Steele — who was once considering transferring to Oregon but reversed course and wound up with the Trojans — had his waiver with the NCAA approved to play right away in 2019.

Well now we have the latest entry into the USC secondary ledger in the form of Jack Jones. The former five-star recruit was dismissed from the team in 2017 after academic and off the field issues chased him from Los Angeles to a junior college. Now it appears he’ll be suiting up for Pac-12 South rival Arizona State.

247Sports says that Jones has been admitted to school and is the second highest rated recruit to ever suit up for the Sun Devils. He is expected to play right away in 2019 and have two years of eligibility left.

Jones started at USC in 2017 and recorded a team-high four picks to go along with his 40 tackles. The former top recruit winding up in Tempe shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given that his former high school coach, ex-NFLer Antonio Pierce, is ASU’s linebackers coach under Herm Edwards nowadays. 

And in case you’re wondering, USC plays at Arizona State on November 9th, a date both sides certainly have marked on the calendar. 

Week 0 meeting might not be the last for Miami and Florida as talk of home-and-home surfaces

Aug 15, 2019
4 Comments

We’re getting a real treat for Week 0 this season when longtime rivals Miami and Florida kickoff in Orlando as part of the celebrations surrounding the sport’s 150th anniversary. 

As appetizing as it is to see some historic powerhouses like the Gators and Hurricanes meet on the gridiron again, there is good news for fans in the Sunshine State that this might not be the last meeting involving the two sides.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, UF and Miami are “discussing” a potential home-and-home in the near future and that such a series could be announced somewhat soon.

Fans of a certain age will remember some of the absolute classics the rivals staged in the 1980’s though the upcoming game will be just the seventh meeting since the annual series was discontinued in 1987. Miami has been the more dominant name in the rivalry recently, winning seven of the last eight — including the most recent meeting in 2013 by upsetting the then-No. 12 Gators 21-16 in South Florida.

The Sentinel notes that 2023 is a likely “starting point” for a home-and-home series to begin given openings for both sides. 

Either way, it should make for a fun backdrop to think of these two having more than a one-off going forward as college football returns with Gators and Hurricanes kicking off 2019.

Top five college football teams ready to bust out in 2019

Aug 15, 2019
7 Comments

It may seem like Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama in the national title game was only a few months ago but as fresh in our minds as that contest was, it was last season. Hard as it is to believe but the 2019 campaign is almost here and it’s time to turn our attention from what happened last year to what could happen between the lines this fall.

As part of CFTalk’s 2019 College Football Preview, we’re exploring every nook and cranny of the sport before kickoff in Week 0. Up first, which teams might be ready to bust out and have a banner season? Several of these were either under or treading water in 2018 but could be in store for a big jump over the coming months.

Without further ado, here are five candidates to bust out in the Power Five and a handful of others in the Group of Five who could do the same in 2019:

Miami

Manny Diaz has taken over in Coral Gables and optimism is running high given what he was able to do with the Hurricanes defense as a coordinator the past few years, including bringing some of the swagger back to ‘The U’ with the now infamous turnover chain. The team slumped to a 7-6 finish last season, getting run out of the building by Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl. That ending certainly framed how this team is viewed going into 2019 but the ‘Canes still have one of the more talented rosters in the ACC and sport perhaps the best defense this side of Clemson in the conference too. The key to the program all comes down to the offense being not quite as awful as it was a year ago. There’s some talent surrounding new quarterback Jarren Williams and the hope is that new OC Dan Enos — fresh off an impressive run as Tua Tagovailoa’s coach at Alabama — can meld everything on that side of the ball into a cohesive unit. The opener against rival Florida in Orlando is fairly tough but the schedule is among the most manageable in the country and Miami might be favored in 11 of their 12 games overall. Somebody has to win the Coastal Division and the Hurricanes have as good a shot as any to have a big jump on the win total and make a run to Charlotte.

TCU

It seems like this is an annual exercise under Gary Patterson. Much is expected of the Horned Frogs one year, only for them to flop. Then nothing is expected amid one big question mark and TCU winds up challenging for the Big 12 and a playoff bid (see 2014 and 2017). We might be a lot closer to the latter with this year’s squad, which may technically return only 12 starters but has a ton of players with experience returning to the lineup after injuries hit the team hard the past 18 months or so. The Horned Frogs offense should sport one of the better offensive lines, a solid running game and an All-American candidate Jalen Reagor at wideout.  The question remains quarterback, which will largely determine the ceiling or floor of this group. Kansas State transfer Alex Delton or four-star freshman Max Duggan are the two front-runners for the gig though both are likely to see time early on. As one can expect from a Patterson-coached team, the defense will be pretty good too. Most of the talk in the Big 12 has been about stalwarts Oklahoma and Texas but don’t discount the Frogs making it back to AT&T Stadium either.

Oklahoma State

Sticking in the Big 12, the Cowboys narrowly avoided their first losing season since 2005 and are hoping to get back to the double-digit wins that have they have been accustomed to having the last few years. Princeton’s Sean Gleeson is the team’s new offensive coordinator and his biggest task will be keeping the offense going with either redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders or Hawaii transfer Dru Brown at quarterback. Whoever emerges under center will get the benefit of throwing to Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace at receiver and a pretty solid tailback group headlined by Chuba Hubbard. The secondary should be a strength on defense and the hope is that some surprises emerge in the front seven to help make a solid group on that side of the ball better. OSU was better than their record indicated in 2018 given the number of close losses they suffered and given how their schedule shakes out, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Mike Gundy’s group return to the top 25 this season.

Minnesota

There’s been a ton of discussion about the Big Ten West and how the division shakes up this year, with Iowa, defending champ Northwestern and fast-riser Nebraska garnering much of the discussion with a little Purdue mixed in for good measure. The dark horse few mention is the Gophers though, who took a nice jump in Year 2 under P.J. Fleck to a bowl game and are hoping to row the boat to even more progress in 2019. QB Tanner Morgan was a big reason behind last season’s stretch run, going 4-2 as a starter and developing obvious chemistry with top target Tyler JohnsonAdd in a pretty accomplished group at running back and the Minnesota offense has a chance to surprise folks with how good it can be. Defensively, the team has responded well to DC Joe Rossi after he was elevated to the gig and the Gophers are returning six starters on that side of the ball plus returning safety Antoine Winfield Jr. after a injury-shortened redshirt campaign and Notre Dame graduate transfer Micah Dew-Treadway up front.  They get Rutgers and Maryland as two of their crossover Big Ten East games so a run at double-digit wins can’t be ruled out in the Twin Cities if everything comes together.

Arizona

At this time last year, there was a ton of talk about Khalil Tate’s Heisman chances and if the Wildcats could make the jump in a wide-open Pac-12 South. Injuries put a damper on that first question early in 2018 but if the dynamic quarterback can get back to being his old self, that latter question may be of relevance in 2019 out in the desert. The team uniquely gets three bye weeks thanks to opening at Hawaii in Week 0 and the early schedule is easy enough to facilitate a pretty good start. Tate running and throwing like he did two years ago combined with superb tailback J.J. Taylor make the offense dangerous and it would be somewhat surprising if the defense didn’t improve at least incrementally. While this team isn’t likely to challenge for the conference title, making big strides and at least making a run at a trip to Santa Clara would be a huge sign of progress under Kevin Sumlin.

Group of Five Bust Out Candidates: Ohio, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, UL-Lafayette, Tulane