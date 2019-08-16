Getty Images

Michigan State DL Mufi Hunt-Hill transfers to Utah

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
After losing a couple of players to the portal this offseason, Utah has countered with an addition of its own.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com reported that Mufi Hill-Hunt has transferred into the Utes football program. The defensive lineman subsequently took to Twitter to confirm that he had landed with the Pac-12 football program.

Hill-Hunt had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Michigan State.

The Salt Lake City native comes to the Utes as both a graduate transfer and a walk-on, meaning he can play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2015 recruiting class, Hill-Hunt was rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Utah. He played in just two games during his time in East Lansing, with none of those appearances coming this past season. Those two games in which he played came in a 2017 seasons that was cut short by a knee injury.

Hill-Hunt also suffered a knee injury in 2015 that cut short an LDS mission to Virginia, an injury that took him to the Spartans a year earlier than expected.

SMU’s 16th transfer addition of the offseason comes from Auburn

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
The roster churn at the FBS level continues even with a new season looming, with an AAC program the latest beneficiary of the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Richard McBryde has been added to SMU’s roster. The linebacker had entered the NCAA transfer database in March of this year, the first step in what was eventually a parting of ways with Auburn.

As McBryde comes to the Mustangs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately this coming season. Not only that, but McBride will have another season of eligibility in his pocket for next year as well.

McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers. None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.

The same website that confirmed McBryde’s addition also noted that he is the 16th transfer Sonny Dykes has brought into the program. Those include Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (HERE), Nebraska safety Cam’ron Jones (HERE), Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), Boston College offensive lineman Thomas Shelmire (HERE), FAU wide receiver DeAndre McNeal (HERE) and Alabama tight end Kendrick James (HERE).

Third four-star 2019 signee fails to qualify, won’t enroll at Florida

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Unfortunately for Dan Mullen, the third time wasn’t a charm for his 2019 recruiting class.

It had already been confirmed that a pair of four-star 2019 signees, linebacker Diwun Black (HERE) and offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond (HERE), would be forced to go the junior college route after failing to qualify at Florida.  Unfortunately, the number of non-qualifiers is now up to three as The Athletic is reporting Arjei Henderson will not enroll at UF and will be released from his National Letter of Intent.

What specific issues derailed the wide receiver’s admission weren’t divulged.

Like Black and Hammond, Henderson was a four-star member of the Gators’ most recent recruiting class.  The 6-1, 183-pound receiver was rated as the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Florida.

The attrition may not be over, either, as Wardrick Wilson is working his way through a visa issue that may or may not be resolved this year.  The four-star offensive tackle is from the Bahamas.

On top of all of those issues, two other four-star 2019 signees, quarterback Jalon Jones (HERE) and cornerback Chris Steele (HERE), have transferred from the program — one of his own volition, the other not — after enrolling early.

All told, the six players mentioned in this post represent the No. 1, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, No. 13 and No. 16 signees in the Gators’ 26-player recruiting class that was rated ninth in the country.

Top five college football teams ready to go bust in 2019

By Bryan FischerAug 16, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
It may seem like Clemson’s thrashing of Alabama in the national title game was only a few months ago but as fresh in our minds as that contest was, it was last season. Hard as it is to believe but the 2019 campaign is almost here and it’s time to turn our attention from what happened last year to what could happen between the lines this fall.

As part of CFTalk’s 2019 College Football Preview, we’re exploring every nook and cranny of the sport before kickoff in Week 0. After exploring a few candidates to breakout and turn in a surprising run this upcoming season, we’re headed in the opposite direction with a number of candidates who could go belly up despite high expectations.

Without further ado, here are five candidates to go bust in 2019 and see some serious regression from a year ago:

UCF

The Knights want to be taken seriously like a Power Five program so we’ll give them that treatment here while discussing why they will come back to earth in 2019. There’s no doubt the program is still full of talent compared to their AAC peers, the conference has already started to catch up to the Knights on the field and that should continue this season. Their schedule is tougher with non-conference games against Stanford and at Pitt, plus Houston and at Cincinnati among others in league play. There’s some big question marks in the front seven and, chiefly, at quarterback. While there’s plenty of skill position on hand, starter Brandon Wimbush is still to be determined as a passer after his stint at Notre Dame and there’s virtually zero depth behind him until Darriel Mack Jr. returns. This will still be a pretty good team but it’s far from the great one many UCF fans have come to expect.

Washington State

Gardner Minshew was a revelation for the Cougars during their 11 win, top 10 campaign last season. He’s gone and while you can still pencil in whatever quarterback Mike Leach has being somebody who puts up stats, there’s little doubt Wazzu will miss Minshew’s leadership and, uh, moxieMax Borghi is one of the Pacific Northwest’s best-kept secrets but the team will also need to replace fellow tailback James Williams plus fill the void left behind by left tackle Andre Dillard on offense.The defense will be solid but extending winning streaks against Oregon and Stanford — to say nothing of ending the losing streak to rival Washington — will be a tough ask given how much more competitive the division and conference should be in 2019.

Northwestern

There’s a lot of hope that with former five-star/ex-Clemson QB Hunter Johnson under center, the offense has nowhere to go but up. Even if that’s the case in 2019 for the Wildcats, they’ll have to deal with a much improved Big Ten West making every game a fight during conference play and a tough non-conference trip to Stanford to open the year. Ohio State and Michigan State aren’t exactly easy cross over opponents either and the team has to go to Nebraska and Wisconsin this season. Even if the defense remains pretty good, Pat Fitzgerald’s group will have a tough time repeating their trip to Indianapolis.

Florida

The Gators will start the year in the top 10 of most polls but it has been a truly awful offseason for Dan Mullen the past few months. Arrests, transfers, sexual assault allegations… you name it, Florida probably has a name to go with it. To make matters worse, the team is perilously thin at two really key positions on either side of the ball, offensive line and in the secondary. Mullen and company did a terrific job in Year 1 but things figure to slide back a bit in Year 2.

Kentucky

Mark Stoops is bullish on his team and while there’s no doubt the program is on solid ground right now, it’s really hard to see anything but regression from their 10 win campaign a year ago after the departures of their best offensive and defensive players. And not just the best players from last season’s team, but some of the best in school history in LB Josh Allen and RB Benny Snell Jr. Add in a more competitive SEC East, a few pesky MAC teams in the non-conference slate and a return to their 2017 level shouldn’t be too surprising in Lexington.

Other Group of Five teams ready to bust: Buffalo, Temple, Fresno State, Troy, UAB

Billy Napier institutes new rule ‘encouraging’ his Ragin’ Cajun football players to donate to school’s athletic fund

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
NCAA: College football players receive pennies on the dollar compared to the money they bring into our member institutions. I think we’ve exhausted every means of squeezing money out of them.

RAGIN’ CAJUNS: Hold my beer…

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier has instituted a new rule, effective at the beginning of this school year, that requires “encourages” all scholarship players to donate at least $50 to the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation (RCAF).  The donations will be optional for walk-on players.

“That’s probably a little bit unheard of and a little bit unique, but I think this is a place where that would be appreciated,” Napier said according to the Advocate. “I think it’s part of the type of program that we want to have. We want our players to be educated and understand the benefits that come with being a student-athlete and that is not something that should be taken lightly — the effort and time and investment that the people that support athletes at UL have put in into this program.”

So, what happens if a player balks at making the donation?  Will he be stripped of his scholarship?  How can any football program in good conscience require “encourage” football players who have no right to their name/image/likeness subtly require them to pay to play?

CFT has reached out to the NCAA for comment on the bizarre and wholly inappropriate stipulation, which will certainly do nothing but help Napier and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

As an aside, and apropos of nothing, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser wrote in July of this year that “Napier’s current contract went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, and was valued at $756,960 guaranteed in the first year of the deal, including a $500,000 contingent premium benefit funded by the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation.”

So, yeah, there’s that.