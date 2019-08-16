Miss. St. OL Michael Story pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And thus ends one of the more infuriating stories of 2018 in college football.

In August of last year, Mississippi State’s Michael Story was arrested on one count of aggravated cruelty to a cat or a dog. It was alleged that the offensive lineman had failed to feed or provide water for a Great Dane named Kodak, which belonged to an ex-girlfriend, for a period of three days; Story subsequently acknowledged that it was actually for a week at a time.

The dog was nine-months-old when he was found and weighed 70 pounds; at that age, that breed of dog should weigh between 90 and 120 pounds.

This week, the Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported, Story pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty. He received a six-month suspended sentence, two years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Shortly after the arrest, MSU suspended Story from the football program. The lineman ultimately served a two-game suspension last year.

According to the school, Story will face no further punishment.

As a redshirt junior last season, Story played in nine games at left guard for the Bulldogs. All told, he has played in 23 games the past three seasons, starting two of those contests in 2016.