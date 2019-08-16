Prolonged illness to blame for Bru McCoy’s absence at USC camp

Bru McCoy‘s journey to playing his first college football game has certainly been one of the more unique ones we have seen in college football. After committing to USC during the early signing period, only to turn around and sign with Texas and go through spring practices in Austin, McCoy transferred back to USC and is now with the Trojans preparing for the 2019 season. There’s just one problem. McCoy hasn’t been able to participate in practices at USC because he is battling an illness that seems to have some doctors a bit perplexed.

According to the Los Angels Times, McCoy has not yet stepped on a practice field during camp with the Trojans because he is being diagnosed with fevers. Trips to medical specialists have yielded no definitive explanations with procedures and treatment for a variety of possibilities being explored. As McCoy’s father told the Los Angeles newspaper, doctors just cannot figure it out.

How long this continues is anyone’s guess, but head coach Clay Helton has confirmed McCoy has been able to attend team meetings and believes his new wide receiver is getting closer to being able to participate fully in practices.

There is still the question of what exactly McCoy’s standing with the NCAA eligibility is for 2019. Although McCoy is a member of the Class of 2019, there is some question on whether or not he will have to actually sit out a season this fall to comply with the NCAA transfer rules. Technically, as a transfer, McCoy is required to sit out the 2019 season before being ruled eligible in 2020 with four years still to use. Because McCoy has never been a college student for a fall semester yet, however, seems to suggest the NCAA should not need to uphold the standard transfer rule against McCoy.

A decision from the NCAA is still pending.

