South Carolina TE Kiel Pollard announces retirement following neck injury

During a recent practice as the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare for the upcoming 2019 season, tight end Kiel Pollard injured his neck in a collision. That injury resulted in a broken neck that was originally supposed to keep Pollard out of action for four to six weeks, but a follow-up examination suggested it is no longer safe for him to continue playing football. As such, Pollard announced on his Instagram account on Friday that he is stepping away from playing football.
“To my surprise, after the MRI was completed and what felt like the longest 2 hours of my life, I was informed that I would be out for 4-6 weeks with a broken neck,” Pollard explained on his Instagram post. “I was perfectly fine with that. I felt no pain and my body was tired so I felt that rest was in order. This week that changed when I found out that last Tuesday would be my last time playing football. Not that I’m not able, but that it’s not safe for me to do so. I have loved football and always will! It was my desire to rock Willy B Stadium this year and then play in the NFL but I am aware that God has greater plans for my life!”
“Please don’t feel sorry for me because football has been good to me,” Pollard said. “Football has provided me with a great education in which I will be graduating in December this year! I am smart enough to know God doesn’t give anyone a gift that he doesn’t plan on using!”
Pollard was South Carolina’s fourth-leading receiver last season with 15 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He was slotted to be a projected starter for the Gamecocks this season in an offense that returns Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith at wide receiver and starting quarterback Jake Bentley. Kyle Markway could be the top tight end option moving forward after appearing in 13 games last season, although as a deep bench option and with three catches for 53 yards in 2018. Freshman Travon Kenion could also get put on an accelerated path to find a role where he can contribute, although that could also still be a mild work in progress.
Pollard ends his football career with 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Miami Hurricanes are just over one week from playing their first game of the season (against Florida in Orlando during Week 0). Nigel Bethel will not be with the Hurricanes. Instead, Bethel will be evaluating his options after announcing he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Bethel, a redshirt freshman cornerback, announced with a brief statement on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon he has put his name in the transfer portal and that his recruitment is now officially open.
With this decision being made so close to the start of the season, it may seem likely there was not going to be any significant role for Bethel in the defensive lineup this fall. Miami is not slated to release any game notes or possible depth charts for the season opener until next week.
Bethel was a three-star addition to Miami’s Class of 2018. He appeared in one game during the 2018 season, which allows him to preserve his redshirt year of eligibility under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last season. Bethel will have to sit out the 2019 season if he is able to transfer to another FBS program on short notice, which will leave him with three years of eligibility beginning in 2020. Bethel can begin playing this fall if he lands at a lower division school, which would give him four years of eligibility on the field.
Bru McCoy‘s journey to playing his first college football game has certainly been one of the more unique ones we have seen in college football. After committing to USC during the early signing period, only to turn around and sign with Texas and go through spring practices in Austin, McCoy transferred back to USC and is now with the Trojans preparing for the 2019 season. There’s just one problem. McCoy hasn’t been able to participate in practices at USC because he is battling an illness that seems to have some doctors a bit perplexed.
According to the Los Angels Times, McCoy has not yet stepped on a practice field during camp with the Trojans because he is being diagnosed with fevers. Trips to medical specialists have yielded no definitive explanations with procedures and treatment for a variety of possibilities being explored. As McCoy’s father told the Los Angeles newspaper, doctors just cannot figure it out.
How long this continues is anyone’s guess, but head coach Clay Helton has confirmed McCoy has been able to attend team meetings and believes his new wide receiver is getting closer to being able to participate fully in practices.
There is still the question of what exactly McCoy’s standing with the NCAA eligibility is for 2019. Although McCoy is a member of the Class of 2019, there is some question on whether or not he will have to actually sit out a season this fall to comply with the NCAA transfer rules. Technically, as a transfer, McCoy is required to sit out the 2019 season before being ruled eligible in 2020 with four years still to use. Because McCoy has never been a college student for a fall semester yet, however, seems to suggest the NCAA should not need to uphold the standard transfer rule against McCoy.
A decision from the NCAA is still pending.
After losing a couple of players to the portal this offseason, Utah has countered with an addition of its own.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com reported that Mufi Hill-Hunt has transferred into the Utes football program. The defensive lineman subsequently took to Twitter to confirm that he had landed with the Pac-12 football program.
Hill-Hunt had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Michigan State.
The Salt Lake City native comes to the Utes as both a graduate transfer and a walk-on, meaning he can play this coming season.
A three-star member of the Spartans’ 2015 recruiting class, Hill-Hunt was rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Utah. He played in just two games during his time in East Lansing, with none of those appearances coming this past season. Those two games in which he played came in a 2017 seasons that was cut short by a knee injury.
Hill-Hunt also suffered a knee injury in 2015 that cut short an LDS mission to Virginia, an injury that took him to the Spartans a year earlier than expected.
The roster churn at the FBS level continues even with a new season looming, with an AAC program the latest beneficiary of the portal.
According to 247Sports.com, Richard McBryde has been added to SMU’s roster. The linebacker had entered the NCAA transfer database in March of this year, the first step in what was eventually a parting of ways with Auburn.
As McBryde comes to the Mustangs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately this coming season. Not only that, but McBride will have another season of eligibility in his pocket for next year as well.
McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.
Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers. None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.
The same website that confirmed McBryde’s addition also noted that he is the 16th transfer Sonny Dykes has brought into the program. Those include Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (HERE), Nebraska safety Cam’ron Jones (HERE), Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway (HERE), Boston College offensive lineman Thomas Shelmire (HERE), FAU wide receiver DeAndre McNeal (HERE) and Alabama tight end Kendrick James (HERE).