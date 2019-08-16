Getty Images

Virginia loses projected starting corner Darrius Bratton to potential season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
The 2019 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, and Virginia’s secondary has been hit with what could be a rather significant injury.

Darrius Bratton sustained an unspecified injury to one of his knees during practice Wednesday. While the football program has yet to address it publicly, multiple media outlets are reporting that the cornerback could miss/is likely lost for the entire upcoming season.

Bratton had already been a limited participant for the first half of summer camp as he was working through a hamstring issue.

If Bratton is indeed sidelined for all of 2019, he would be eligible for a medical redshirt and then have two years of eligibility remaining he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

Bratton, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 22 games during his first two seasons in Charlottesville, including all 13 a year ago. This past season, he started five of those baker’s dozen appearances for the Cavaliers.

CFP announces dates for release of 2019 rankings

By John TaylorAug 15, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
The only poll in college football that matters in any way, shape or form has official release dates.

The first set of playing rankings, the College Football Playoff confirmed Thursday evening, will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9-9:30 p.m. ET. The late start to the first release of the Top 25 is due to the fact that it’s scheduled to air between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.

That initial release will be the first of five before the final CFP rankings that will set the four-team playoff field as well as New Year’s Six Bowls are unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at noon ET and lasting until four that afternoon.

  • Tuesday, November 5, 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 12. 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 19, 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 26, 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, December 3, 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, December 8, noon – 4 p.m. ET

In January of this year, the CFP announced three new additions to its selection committee — Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir, former Army Chief of Staff and ex-Army football player Ray Odierno and former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum. A month later, it was confirmed that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith would be stepping away from his voting duties a year early and replaced by his counterpart at Iowa, Gary Barta.

With those four new additions, there are now 13 voting members of the CFP selection committee. The other nine appear below.

  • Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (February 2020)
  • Former sportswriter Paola Boivin (February 2021)
  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione (February 2021)
  • Former head coach Ken Hatfield (February 2021)
  • Robert Morris University president Christopher Howard (February 2020)
  • College Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (February 2021)
  • Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens (February 2020)
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury (February 2021)
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin (February 2021)

Mullens will continue on as the committee’s chair.

“We’ve enjoyed five years of the College Football Playoff, and the selection committee is looking forward to the start of our sixth season,” Mullens said in a statement. “It is always good to have the full group together. Our meetings this week were productive and thorough.”

In addition to rankings release dates, the CFP also reaffirmed its recusal policy.

A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team’s selection or seeding. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game.

“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended, or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.

Iowa LB Jayden McDonald reportedly enters transfer portal

By Bryan FischerAug 15, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
The eve of the season and the thick of fall camp is an interesting time to make plans to transfer but that’s not stopping Iowa’s Jayden McDonald.

The Hawkeyes’ redshirt freshman linebacker reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal this week and will apparently be looking for a new home just as most schools are eyeing their opener in less than three weeks. 

McDonald redshirted last season, his first in Iowa City after arriving as a three-star recruit out of Georgia. While a little homesickness might be to blame, it probably shouldn’t be discounted that Iowa has been transitioning from a 4-3 base defense to a 4-2-5 the past few months. Fewer reps and increased competition might have made the writing on the wall for McDonald.

It remains to be seen as to where McDonald might consider transferring to but he held offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss and fellow Big Ten programs like Purdue and Rutgers coming out of high school according to 247Sports.

TCU fifth-year senior LB Montrel Wilson no longer on the team

By Bryan FischerAug 15, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
There are few things you can count on in the topsy-turvy Big 12 but seemingly two stalwarts are Oklahoma being a title contender and TCU having a good defense. While the latter may still hold true this season, head coach Gary Patterson will have to get his group ready to go in 2019 without a veteran leader.

The school confirmed earlier this week that fifth-year senior linebacker Montrel Wilson was no longer on the team, with the defender electing to walk away for unspecified reasons.

“I don’t think he’s coming back,” Patterson said after practice, according to the Dallas Morning News. “He’s a great kid with NFL-type ability. He’s got to figure it out himself. I wish him the best. He should graduate at the end of the semester and go about his business.”

Wilson was not expected to be a starter this fall but was being counted on to provide a veteran’s presence for a young linebacking corps. Injuries had knocked him out of the lineup each of the past three years after he made seven starts as a true freshman — a feat not easily accomplished in Patterson’s complex defense. 

The departure leaves the Horned Frogs pretty young and green behind expected starter Garrett Wallow, with a host of sophomores and freshmen rotating in for the team. TCU opens their season on Aug. 31 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Texas starting center sprains foot, will miss practice but return for opener

By Bryan FischerAug 15, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Tom Herman is dealing with a lot trying to get Texas’ offense where it needs to be for the 2019 season but he’ll be missing the services of one key piece along the line for the next few weeks while doing so.

According to the school, starting center Zach Shackelford suffered a foot sprain and will miss practice indefinitely. Despite that vague timeline, he is expected to return to the team in time for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

The prognosis appears to be not terribly serious given that Shackelford will return in just over two weeks but those are the kinds of things you have to be careful with so they don’t linger deep into the season. It is expected that right guard Derek Kerstetter will take the starting snaps at center as part of the shuffling that line coach Herb Hand needs to do. 

Either way, the ‘Horns have to hope that Shackelford returns sooner rather than later. He started right away as a true freshman and has been one of the team’s best players up front ever since. The senior is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the upcoming campaign and is an All-Big 12 preseason pick as well.