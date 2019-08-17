Report: Florida and Miami agree to home-and-home series

Florida and Miami will open the 2019 college football season next Saturday in with a neutral site matchup in Orlando, but the Gators and Hurricanes have a few more games to look forward to on the future schedule. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, via Twitter, the two in-state schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series that will take place in 2024 and 2025.

Florida, Miami agree to home/home series in 2024-25, sources told @Stadium. Teams will play at UF in 2024 & at UM in 2025, marking 1st home/home Florida–Miami contests in consecutive years since 2002-03. UF & UM open season next Saturday in Orlando — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2019

That’s great to see, and perhaps it may just be a preview of more games between the Gators and Hurricanes to come.

As noted by McMurphy, Florida will host the first game in the reported agreement in 2024, and Miami will serve as the host in 2025. Exact dates have not been specified, but an announcement from the schools should clear that up soon enough. Florida’s 2025 non-conference schedule will now be nearly booked with in-state opponents. In addition to the road game at Miami, Florida will also host Florida State and USF in 2025. With an eight-game SEC schedule, Florida will have one scheduling vacancy to still fill in 2025.

With news from @Brett_McMurphy of a future home-and-home deal between Florida and Miami, the Gators now have three non-conference games in 2025 scheduled against in-state opponents. 9/6 vs USF

11/25 vs Florida State

TBD at Miami — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 17, 2019

Both the ACC and SEC have a scheduling policy that requires members to schedule at least one non-conference game against another power conference opponent. Both schools already satisfied that policy, however, with previously scheduled games. Florida met the requirement with annual games against Florida State. Miami will have Notre Dame on the ACC’s schedule rotation agreement with the Fighting Irish in both 2024 and 2025. But the agreement between Florida and Miami will give both schools a minimum of 10 games scheduled against power-conference opponents for both seasons.

Next week’s season opener between Miami and Florida will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2013, when Miami upset Florida 21-16. And that was the first meeting between the schools since 2008, when the Gators triumphed 26-3. Aside from two bowl meetings (Sugar Bowl in 2000 season and the Peach Bowl in 2004), there have been just two other regular-season meetings since 1987. Miami and Florida had played annually from 1938 through 1987 (with the lone exception of no game played in 1943)..

