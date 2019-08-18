Maryland backup quarterback out for two months due to stress fracture

Maryland has been dealt with a number of significant injuries in recent years that have made life difficult for any offensive identity. Before the 2019 season begins with a new head coach, Mike Locksley had some unfortunate news to share regarding one of his quarterbacks this weekend. Max Bortenschlager suffered a stress fracture in his foot or leg that will force him to miss the next eight weeks, according to the Terps head coach.

Being out for eight weeks would mean Bortenschlager’s return would come as early as Oct. 12 for a road game at Purdue, or a home game against Indiana the following week. Bortenschlager would be unavailable for games against Howard (Aug. 31), Syracuse (Sept. 7), Temple (Sept. 14), Penn State (Sept. 27) and Rutgers (Oct. 5).

Losing quarterback depth is never a good thing, although it should be noted Bortenschlager was likely going to be providing depth at the bottom of the depth chart for Maryland at the quarterback position. The starting job is expected to be awarded to Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson before the start of the season, although Locksley is keeping the competition ongoing with Jackson and Tyrrel Pigrome.

Bortenschlager appeared in four games last season but did not record any offensive stats (he did record a tackle, however). In 2017, Bortenschlager appeared in 11 games and completed 121 of 233 pass attempts for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns.

