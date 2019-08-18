Maryland backup quarterback out for two months due to stress fracture

Maryland has been dealt with a number of significant injuries in recent years that have made life difficult for any offensive identity. Before the 2019 season begins with a new head coach, Mike Locksley had some unfortunate news to share regarding one of his quarterbacks this weekend. Max Bortenschlager suffered a stress fracture in his foot or leg that will force him to miss the next eight weeks, according to the Terps head coach.
Being out for eight weeks would mean Bortenschlager’s return would come as early as Oct. 12 for a road game at Purdue, or a home game against Indiana the following week. Bortenschlager would be unavailable for games against Howard (Aug. 31), Syracuse (Sept. 7), Temple (Sept. 14), Penn State (Sept. 27) and Rutgers (Oct. 5).
Losing quarterback depth is never a good thing, although it should be noted Bortenschlager was likely going to be providing depth at the bottom of the depth chart for Maryland at the quarterback position. The starting job is expected to be awarded to Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson before the start of the season, although Locksley is keeping the competition ongoing with Jackson and Tyrrel Pigrome.
Bortenschlager appeared in four games last season but did not record any offensive stats (he did record a tackle, however). In 2017, Bortenschlager appeared in 11 games and completed 121 of 233 pass attempts for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Another starting quarterback position in the ACC is settled. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson will continue to put the ball in the hands of Jamie Newman when the 2019 season begins next week for the Demon Deacons. Clawson made the announcement Sunday after practice.
“We made a decision today that Jamie Newman is going to be the starting quarterback,” Clawson said, according to Demon Deacon Digest. “That’s the direction we’re going with it moving forward. They both played well. There’s the old adage that if you have two, you have none. In the case of Wake Forest in 2019, we really do have two good quarterbacks.”
Newman got into a comfort zone leading the Wake Forest offense in the second half of last season when he started the final four games of the year in place of an injured Sam Hartman. He ended the season with 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions in six appearances. The bulk of that production came in the final month of the season.
As a freshman, Hartman appeared in nine games for Wake Forest last season, in which he passed for 1,984 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Another starting quarterback decision has been made. Nevada is moving on with redshirt freshman Carson Strong, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium via Twitter. Former Florida State quarterback Malik Henrey will be the backup quarterback.
Strong appeared in one game for the Wolfpack last season, in which he didn’t throw a single pass but did rush for four yards. The former three-star recruit was a part of Nevada’s Class of 2018.
Henry walked on at Nevada in January after two seasons at Independence Community College in Kansas, which was featured on “Last Chance U” on Netflix. Henry landed at the JUCO program after leaving the Florida State program.
North Carolina’s second run under head coach Mack Brown will get rolling with a freshman as the starting quarterback. Brown announced on Sunday he is moving forward with freshman Sam Howell getting the reps with the first-team offense moving forward. That is about as close to naming Howell the starting quarterback as they can get without saying it definitively, but we can read between the lines.
Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder, both redshirt freshmen, will split snaps with the second-team offense, Brown confirmed.
“We’ve been looking at our quarterback situation very closely,” Brown told reporters on Sunday, according to Inside Carolina. “We’re concerned about not having enough true leaders on offense. Sam Howell will now start taking the snaps with the blue team, our first team. Cade and Jace will be working more with the white team. We played four quarterbacks last year. Obviously, we need all three of them.”
It may not be a total shock to see the new head coach in Chapel Hill go with the quarterback he recruited to the program. Howell, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, committed to the Tar Heels in Dec. 2018 as one of Brown’s first major recruiting victories shortly into his return as head coach of the program. Howell enrolled at UNC for the spring semester to allow him to get started working out with the team. The early enrollment may have helped Howell get a feel for running the offense, as Brown noted he has been the most consistent option available in the offseason.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fears he may have just lost one of his promising new offensive linemen for the 2019 season before it ever gets started. Kendall Thomas will have surgery following an injury suffered in practice last week, Orgeron announced. While Orgeron did not officially say Thomas has been lost for the year, he suggested that may be the result.
“I don’t know if he’s out for the year, but I know he’s getting surgery,” Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. “I think he probably he is. I haven’t heard the final result on that, but he is getting surgery.”
Orgeron called the injury an unfortunate injury due to how it happened. Thomas reportedly had been hit from behind. He had just returned to practice after missing some earlier practices due to a minor injury experienced during camp, although the details of that injury were not revealed.
Thomas was a blue-chip recruit in LSU’s Class of 2019 according to 247 Sports. The recruiting outlet ranked Thomas, a Baton Rouge native, as the fourth-best offensive guard in the nation and the fourth-best player in the state of Louisiana. His commitment to LSU was a strong gain for the Tigers as Orgeron looks to lock down the state’s top prospects on the recruiting trail. Thomas had been committed to the Tigers since July 2016. He was expected to step right into a key role on the offensive line this fall.
If Thomas is out for the year, he can use the 2019 season as a redshirt year. That would give him four years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020. If he does return in 2019 and plays in four games or fewer, he can also preserve his redshirt year under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect last season.