Utah surprised another walk-on with a scholarship

Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham have been busy making some plans for surprise scholarship announcements. The latest recipient of a surprise scholarship? Mason Woodward, who had the luxury of receiving the good news from his wife.

The setup for the announcement had the athletic training staff line up on the field as Utah’s football practice was going on. Each member of the staff introduced themselves to the team, with Woodward’s wife, who was disguised as a trainer, being the last staff member to be introduced. She then delivers the news to Woodward, a senior running back.

Disguised as an athletic trainer, walk-on Mason Woodward’s wife was the first to give him the good news… He’s officially on scholarship!!! pic.twitter.com/ARgDZ9yPei — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 17, 2019

Woodward walked on at Utah in 2016 and has played at both running back and on special teams. Special teams are where Woodward has spent most of his playing time on the Utes. He redshirted in 2016 and has appeared in games each of the past two seasons.

Utah previously surprised Malik Haynes with a scholarship using a pizza delivery to deliver the news.

