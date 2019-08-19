Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list includes 2018 finalist Shea Patterson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and more

By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT
And now for a quarterback award watch list that won’t include a certain starting quarterback form Clemson or Alabama. The Johnny Unitas Foundation has released the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to college football’s top senior or fourth-year quarterback. This year’s watch list includes some recognizable names such as Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was named the winner of the award in 2018. Just one finalist for the 2018 award is on the watch list this season. Michigan’s Shea Patterson is that player (UCF’s McKenzie Milton was a finalist last year but is not expected to play this season despite still being at UCF as he recovers from his season-ending injury from late in 2018).

Other past winners include Deshaun Watson (2016), Marcus Mariota (2014), Andrew Luck (2011), Matt Ryan (2007), Eli Manning (2003), Carson Palmer (2002) and Peyton Manning (1997).

2019 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. Smith

  • Jack Abraham, Southern Mississippi
  • Blake Barnett, University of South Florida
  • Woody Barrett, Kent State
  • Jake Bentley, University of South Carolina
  • Anthony Brown, Boston College
  • Kelly Bryant, Missouri
  • Joe Burrow, LSU
  • Stephen Buckshot Calvert, Liberty
  • Marcus Childers, Northern Illinois
  • K.J. Costello, Stanford Unversity
  • Jacob Eason, Washington University
  • Caleb Evans, University of Louisiana Monroe
  • Mason Fine, North Texas
  • Feleipe Franks, University of Florida
  • Mitchell Guadagni, Toledo
  • Jarrett Guarantano, University of Tennessee
  • Gage Gubrud, Washington State University
  • Quentin Harris, Duke University
  • Justin Herbert, University of Oregon
  • Kelvin Hopkins, Jr., Army
  • Tyler Huntley, University of Utah
  • Jalen Hurts, University of Oklahoma
  • Josh Jackson, University of Maryland
  • D’Eriq King, Houston
  • Brian Lewerke, Michigan State University
  • Jordan Love, Utah State University
  • Jake Luton, Oregon State University
  • Cole McDonald, University of Hawaii
  • Justin McMillan, Tulane
  • Steven Montez, University of Colorado
  • James Morgan, FIU
  • Riley Neal, Vanderbilt University
  • Kato Nelson, Akron
  • Shea Patterson, University of Michigan
  • Bryce Perkins, University of Virginia
  • Malcolm Perry, Navy
  • Peyton Ramsey, Indiana University
  • Armani Rogers, UNLV
  • Nathan Rourke, Ohio
  • Anthony Russo, Temple University
  • J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
  • Nate Stanley, University of Iowa
  • Dillon Sterling-Cole, Arizona State University
  • Khalil Tate, University of Arizona
  • Zac Thomas, Appalachian State University
  • Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
  • Brady White, University of Memphis
  • Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech
  • Brandon Wimbush, University of Central Florida

Western Kentucky gives two players the boot after weekend “shots fired” incident

By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Western Kentucky has dismissed running back Quinton Baker and offensive lineman Preston Mixon from the program following a pair of weekend incidents involving police responding to “shots-fired” calls. According to the Bowling Green Daily News, police investigating the incidents confirmed at least one WKU football player was connected to each incident.

Whether the incidents are connected or separate was not confirmed. No arrests have been made at this time, but a team spokesperson confirmed the two have been removed from the roster with confirmation it was these two players who were tied to the weekend investigation.

This is the second time in as many years Baker has been removed from the program. In May, WKU head coach Tyson Helton welcomed Baker back after he had been previously dismissed by former Hilltopper coach Mike Sanford. He was later confirmed to be eligible to play immediately this fall for WKU. Baker had played in two games for FCS Portland State in 2018 after his dismissal in 2018. Baker had been dismissed for multiple violations of team rules in 2018. He was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in 2016 and indicted in connection to an assault in 2017, to which he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

Baker rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown in seven games in 2017 for WKU, a year after rushing for 542 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon made appearances in two games last season. His loss from the roster will trim down on the competition for a key role on the offensive line for WKU.

Clemson claims top spot in preseason Super 16 poll

By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
The Clemson Tigers are once again No. 1 in yet another preseason college football poll. Hours after being awarded the top spot in the preseason AP poll, the defending national champions were cemented as the top team in the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation.

Clemson received 33 first-place votes (out of 46 possible first-place votes) to create some separation from the No. 2 team in the poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and the Tide picked up 10 first-place votes in the preseason voting from the panel of college football writers and College Football Hall of Fame members. Two other teams picked up first-place recognition; No. 6 LSU received two first-place votes and No. 3 Georgia received one.

Here’s how the preseason Super 16 poll looks;

  1. Clemson (33 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama (10)
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU (2)
  7. Michigan
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Texas
  10. Florida
  11. Oregon
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Auburn

The SEC leads the poll with six schools appearing in the poll, and three others (Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State) received points to appear in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. Clemson is the only ACC team to crack the poll. The only other ACC teams receiving any points in the voting were Syracuse, Miami, and Virginia Tech. The Big Ten landed three in the poll and has some of the top schools receiving votes outside of the top 16 (Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, plus Iowa and Northwestern). The Pac-12 edged out the Big 12 3-2 for total schools appearing in the Super 16.

No Group of 5 school managed to get into the Super 16, although UCF is the first team out in the Others Receiving Votes. The Knights trailed Auburn by 57 total points though, so there is a decent buffer at the start of the season. The only other Group of Five schools to receive any points in the poll were Cincinnati, Boise State, and Memphis. Army also received some consideration, although they are not a part of the Group of 5.

The Super 16 Poll was created at the conclusion of the 2013 season by the FWAA and the National Football Foundation. Voters in the poll rank their top 16 teams in the FBS. The poll is updated every Sunday during the 2019 season, although the first poll of the regular season will be release don Tuesday, Sept. 3 to include all games played over Labor Day weekend. The final poll will be released on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Illinois confirms DB Marquez Beason is out for the season with knee injury

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireAug 19, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
One of the top players signed in the most recent recruiting class by Illinois will not see the field this fall. Defensive back Marquez Beason will miss the entire 2019 season as a result of a season-ending injury suffered in a recent practice. Illinois announced the news on Monday.

“Marquez Beason will be having season-ending knee surgery in the future,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith in a released statement. “It’s unfortunate. He was one of the highlights early on. He’s going to be a great player.”

The top-rated recruit to sign with Illinois in the past decade, Beason was carted off the practice field with a knee injury last week (Aug. 13). Smith addressed his concern about the imminent future of the four-star recruit last week suggesting he was concerned. Beason was later seen on the practice field on crutches that same day, although the official diagnosis was still to come.

Beason was a four-star addition to the Illinois Class of 2019. The Texas native came out of high school as the No. 99 player in the 247 Sports composite ranking and the fifth-best athlete in the nation.

Wisconsin reinstates WR Quintez Cephus

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 19, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
The all-around ugly saga of Quintez Cephus met its end, or at least hurdled toward its end, on Monday when Wisconsin announced his expulsion has been lifted and he is once again a student at UW-Madison.

Said the school in a statement:

UW–Madison has a responsibility to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in a prompt and thorough manner, as directed by state and federal laws. The university applies its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved.

In the case of Quintez Cephus, this process functioned appropriately and in accordance with state and federal guidelines and proceeded based on the information available to UW–Madison at the time of the university’s investigation and hearing process.

UW–Madison obtained information following the criminal proceeding that was not provided to the university during the student conduct process. Chancellor Rebecca Blank conducted a review of this information and the petition for Quintez Cephus’ reinstatement as quickly as possible and in a complete and impartial manner.

Cephus was originally accused of sexually assaulting two women in the bedroom of his apartment in April of 2018, and was later charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.

Cephus proclaimed his innocence the entire time, suing the school for violating his constitutional rights while marshaling the support of his former teammates. A letter signed by Zach Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan, Garrett Groshek, Chris Orr, AJ Taylor and Jonathan Taylor said the following:

You have all the facts. You and your staff now have an opportunity to make a fully informed decision for the first time. Your decision can alleviate a racial tension felt by your students. You get to decide if the University confirms or corrects this feeling.

Cephus stood trial for the charges and was acquitted on both counts earlier this month. He stated he planned to return to college at Wisconsin or elsewhere… and now the option to return to school in Madison is officially on the table.

“We are still in the phase of recovering from the fact that he spent the last year of his life under terrible strain and allegations,” his attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was a very rough ride over the last year. Everyone is just sort of coming up for air.”

“All three of the primary participants in this case are our students, and I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved,” Chancellor Blank said Monday. “My decision is based on the availability of substantial new information that wasn’t made available to us during the earlier process. I recognize that some will disagree with this decision.”

“To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support. Our university continues to be prepared to listen and respond.”

As a sophomore in 2017, Cephus led the Badgers with six touchdown grabs while catching 30 passes for 501 yards.