Western Kentucky gives two players the boot after weekend “shots fired” incident

Western Kentucky has dismissed running back Quinton Baker and offensive lineman Preston Mixon from the program following a pair of weekend incidents involving police responding to “shots-fired” calls. According to the Bowling Green Daily News, police investigating the incidents confirmed at least one WKU football player was connected to each incident.

Whether the incidents are connected or separate was not confirmed. No arrests have been made at this time, but a team spokesperson confirmed the two have been removed from the roster with confirmation it was these two players who were tied to the weekend investigation.

This is the second time in as many years Baker has been removed from the program. In May, WKU head coach Tyson Helton welcomed Baker back after he had been previously dismissed by former Hilltopper coach Mike Sanford. He was later confirmed to be eligible to play immediately this fall for WKU. Baker had played in two games for FCS Portland State in 2018 after his dismissal in 2018. Baker had been dismissed for multiple violations of team rules in 2018. He was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in 2016 and indicted in connection to an assault in 2017, to which he pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

Baker rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown in seven games in 2017 for WKU, a year after rushing for 542 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon made appearances in two games last season. His loss from the roster will trim down on the competition for a key role on the offensive line for WKU.

