Wisconsin reinstates WR Quintez Cephus

The all-around ugly saga of Quintez Cephus met its end, or at least hurdled toward its end, on Monday when Wisconsin announced his expulsion has been lifted and he is once again a student at UW-Madison.

Said the school in a statement:

UW–Madison has a responsibility to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in a prompt and thorough manner, as directed by state and federal laws. The university applies its code of conduct impartially and consistently regardless of the identities of the individuals involved. In the case of Quintez Cephus, this process functioned appropriately and in accordance with state and federal guidelines and proceeded based on the information available to UW–Madison at the time of the university’s investigation and hearing process. UW–Madison obtained information following the criminal proceeding that was not provided to the university during the student conduct process. Chancellor Rebecca Blank conducted a review of this information and the petition for Quintez Cephus’ reinstatement as quickly as possible and in a complete and impartial manner.

Cephus was originally accused of sexually assaulting two women in the bedroom of his apartment in April of 2018, and was later charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.

Cephus proclaimed his innocence the entire time, suing the school for violating his constitutional rights while marshaling the support of his former teammates. A letter signed by Zach Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jack Coan, Garrett Groshek, Chris Orr, AJ Taylor and Jonathan Taylor said the following:

You have all the facts. You and your staff now have an opportunity to make a fully informed decision for the first time. Your decision can alleviate a racial tension felt by your students. You get to decide if the University confirms or corrects this feeling.

Cephus stood trial for the charges and was acquitted on both counts earlier this month. He stated he planned to return to college at Wisconsin or elsewhere… and now the option to return to school in Madison is officially on the table.

“We are still in the phase of recovering from the fact that he spent the last year of his life under terrible strain and allegations,” his attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was a very rough ride over the last year. Everyone is just sort of coming up for air.”

“All three of the primary participants in this case are our students, and I know the past year has been painful for everyone involved,” Chancellor Blank said Monday. “My decision is based on the availability of substantial new information that wasn’t made available to us during the earlier process. I recognize that some will disagree with this decision.”

“To those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, I sincerely hope that there is nothing in this case that will deter you from coming forward for support. Our university continues to be prepared to listen and respond.”

As a sophomore in 2017, Cephus led the Badgers with six touchdown grabs while catching 30 passes for 501 yards.