Bowling Green transfer QB Jarret Doege reportedly granted immediate-eligibility waiver at West Virginia

The vagaries of the NCAA’s transfer decisions continue unabated, with West Virginia the latest to benefit from The Association’s scattershot wisdom.
While there is nothing yet official from the school, it’s being reported by multiple outlets that Jarret Doege has been granted a waiver by the NCAA that will permit him to play this coming season. The quarterback entered the transfer database in early April before moving on from Bowling Green to WVU a month later.
Doege will have two years of eligibility he can use plus a redshirt season.
In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.
There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.
In Morgantown, Doege will join a quarterback competition that includes a pair of fellow transfers — Jack Allison (Miami) and Austin Kendall (Oklahoma). Allison served as Will Grier‘s primary backup this past season, although Kendall, who joined the Mountaineers earlier this offseason, is viewed by some as a slight front-runner for the starting job.
Brown could announce his first starting quarterback at WVU as early as this afternoon.
It appears it’s the end of the road for Christian Haangana in Pullman.
Earlier this month, it was reported that a warrant had been issued for Haangana’s arrest in connection to a vandalism charge earlier this offseason. Monday, Haangana’s name was removed from the roster, and a school official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is no longer a member of Mike Leach’s football program.
Haangana and two other individuals, Cougars linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and women’s basketball player Makamae Gormera-Stevens, were arrested for felony vandalism in late April after they allegedly jumped on and damaged a pair of vehicles. The lineman missed a pair of court dates in connection to that case, triggering the arrest warrant.
Fa’avae, meanwhile, has taken care of his legal business and remains in good standing with the football program.
Haangana had played in 26 games the past two seasons, with most of that action coming on special teams. The redshirt junior did appear in a pair of games, both in conference play, at left guard this past season.
And there you have it.
After a considerable amount of speculation over the past week or so, Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with in-state rival Miami. The Hurricanes will travel to Gainesville Aug. 31, 2024, with the Gators returning the favor and making the trek to Miami Gardens on Sept. 20, 2025.
The two Florida schools have met 55 times previously, with the first coming in 1938. The U holds a 29-26 advantage in the series, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.
Florida and Miami this season will play for the time since 2013, with the Gators and Hurricanes squaring off in Orlando this coming Saturday to kick off the 2019 campaign.
“Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida,” said UF athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “It is a great rivalry with two storied programs, and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 Power Five opponents annually.”
That certainly didn’t take very long.
Late last Tuesday night, Derrick Smith tweeted that, “effective today, I would like to inform [Miami Nation], I am no longer on the University of Miami football team.” The third-year junior defensive back gave no reason for the abrupt departure, which came less than two weeks before The U kicks off the 2019 campaign against in-state rival Florida in Orlando.
Just a couple of days after tweeting his decision, Smith took to the same social-media site over the weekend to reveal that four schools are under consideration as a potential landing spot — Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas.
In the same tweet, Smith indicated that a new school will be picked at some point this week.
At this time, it’s unclear whether Smith will be eligible to play immediately for his new team, regardless of which one he selects.
The Orange Park, Fla., native came to The U as a three-star member of the football program’s 2017 recruiting class. The past two seasons, Smith saw action in 25 of the Hurricanes’ 26 games and was credited with 24 tackles, 1½ of which were for a loss.
Prior to his decision to leave, Smith was expected to play an expanded role in the Hurricanes’ secondary this coming season.
Here’s one that’s seemingly a rarity, especially when viewed through the prism of a recent post: a Power Five transfer has been granted immediate eligibility at a Group of Five school.
In mid-November, J.D. King announced that he had decided to transfer from Oklahoma State and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere; that elsewhere ultimately ended up being Georgia Southern. Monday night, that Sun Belt Conference program confirmed that the running back is eligible to play for the Eagles in 2019.
King will have two years of eligibility, plus a redshirt, he can use at his new home.
“I am very humble and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Georgia Southern football family,” King said in a statement sent out by the football program. “I would first like to thank God for his given talents as well as the NCAA for granting me this eligibility. I would also like to thank Georgia Southern’s compliance office, Coach Lunsford, Coach Foster for his dedication, my teammates, my mother, my father and anyone who has contributed to helping with this matter. Thank you!”
One of the best parts of the whole situation? King was supported by his former school during the process, which included an initial denial of the waiver by the NCAA. From GSU’s release:
King needed to meet three different criteria in order to be eligible for 2019. His initial request was denied after meeting only two of the three criteria and Georgia Southern filed an appeal on July 22. Oklahoma State’s Athletic Department provided a letter on King’s behalf supporting his decision to leave the program which was included in the original waiver application.
(CC: Jim Harbaugh)
The move to the SBC school will serve as a homecoming of sorts as King was a three-star signee coming out of high school in Georgia two years ago.
King ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 99 carries as a true freshman in 2017, making him the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher. This past season, King’s production dropped to 153 yards and no touchdowns on 43 carries in 10 games.