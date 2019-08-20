Bowling Green transfer QB Jarret Doege reportedly granted immediate-eligibility waiver at West Virginia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The vagaries of the NCAA’s transfer decisions continue unabated, with West Virginia the latest to benefit from The Association’s scattershot wisdom.

While there is nothing yet official from the school, it’s being reported by multiple outlets that Jarret Doege has been granted a waiver by the NCAA that will permit him to play this coming season. The quarterback entered the transfer database in early April before moving on from Bowling Green to WVU a month later.

Doege will have two years of eligibility he can use plus a redshirt season.

In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.

There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.

In Morgantown, Doege will join a quarterback competition that includes a pair of fellow transfers — Jack Allison (Miami) and Austin Kendall (Oklahoma). Allison served as Will Grier‘s primary backup this past season, although Kendall, who joined the Mountaineers earlier this offseason, is viewed by some as a slight front-runner for the starting job.

Brown could announce his first starting quarterback at WVU as early as this afternoon.