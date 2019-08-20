CFT Previews: The Coaching Hot Seat

Getty Images

By Zach BarnettAug 20, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
We’re still days away from the kickoff of the 2019 college football season and further still from hot seat season, but it’s never too early to forecast what spots on the coaching carousel may come vacant later this fall.

Here are four jobs to watch, with one bonus pick at no extra charge:

Clay Helton, USC: This is the one plenty of people in college football consider as good as open — including Reggie Bush. Put it this way: winning the Rose Bowl and the Pac-12 in consecutive seasons could only get the USC fan base lukewarm on Helton, and every bit of those warm fuzzies washed away with last season’s 5-7 debacle. The 2019 Trojans have the most difficult opening half in college football, with games against ranked opponents Stanford, Oregon, Washington and Notre Dame and non-conference games at BYU and home against defending Mountain West champion Fresno State. If USC returns home from its Oct. 12 trip to Notre Dame at 2-4 or worse, it’s officially off to the races for the best job that could conceivably come on the market this winter.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn: We all know the drill by now. Auburn has a good season and wants to marry its coach. Then, on the honeymoon, it begins plotting how to get the thing annulled. This time around, Auburn handed Malzahn a 7-year, $49 million contract after winning the SEC West in 2017, then followed that up by going 3-5 and finishing in fifth place in that same division. Given Auburn’s yo-yo tendencies, War Eagle will probably shock the world and win the SEC this fall. But if Malzahn is under .500 in SEC play for a second straight season, Auburn may not be able to stop itself from cutting its current coach a massive check to go away so it can cut another huge check to a different coach and start the whole dance anew.

Lovie Smith, Illinois: This one is so obvious you probably forgot about it, right? This was a weird hire from the get go — he got the job in March!!! — and has never even flirted with success. Smith is 9-27 in three seasons and 4-23 in Big Ten play. Two of those four wins are against Rutgers. This isn’t hard. Right or wrong, if this wasn’t a pride play for AD Josh Whitman, who plucked Smith off the unemployment line and pulled him back to college football for the first time since 1994 weeks after getting the job, Smith would have been gone a year ago.

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt: All 14 SEC head coaches return from a year ago. That type of continuity isn’t common in college football isn’t common and won’t happen again. If Auburn surprises and/or balks at the sticker price of replacing Malzahn (plus staff) and hiring a new head coach (plus staff), the next best bet is up the road in Nashville. The program hasn’t slid to near the depths it was pre-James Franklin, but it’s also not close to where it was with Franklin, either. Mason has been at Vandy five seasons; the Commodores have missed a bowl game three times and went 6-6 with a bowl loss in the other two, including 2018. He’s 9-31 in SEC play (though he has taken three straight from Tennessee). New AD Malcolm Turner has been on the job since December, which is plenty long enough to get his sea legs and marshal support to make a head coaching change if one becomes necessary.

And one bonus pick:

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: No, I don’t believe Harbaugh is anywhere near the danger zone at Michigan. He’s not even in danger of being close to the danger zone. Despite what his critics might tell you, he’s significantly elevated the level of football played by the maize and blue upon his homecoming.

But, still. Harbaugh is 1-9 against the AP Top 10 at Michigan. What if he loses to Ohio State… again? Failing to best Urban Meyer is one thing, but losing to Ryan Day is something different. And it’s not just the Ohio State game, either. If USC has the nation’s toughest first half, Michigan has the nation’s most daunting close: at No. 14 Penn State, vs. No. 9 Notre Dame, at Maryland, vs. No. 20 Michigan State, at Indiana, vs. No. 5 Ohio State. What if Michigan goes 3-3 in that stretch? That sound you’ll hear is the process of a fan base losing its collective mind as it realizes it wants to move on from its head coach but can’t because he’s Jim Harbaugh.

Bo Nix to become Auburn's first true freshman starting QB since 1946

By Zach BarnettAug 20, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
Another quarterback battle has been called, and another one has gone to a true freshman.

Auburn has selected Bo Nix as its starter, 11 days ahead of the No. 16 Tigers’ season opener against No. 11 Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

He will be Auburn’s first true freshman starting quarterback since Travis Tidwell in 1946. More recently, he will be the seventh true freshman signal caller for the Tigers since 1969.

Much like at North Carolina, where a true freshman beat out redshirt freshmen for the job, this selection must be viewed in context. Auburn was going with a freshman either way, be it true freshman Nix or redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. The offense was set to go in different directions depending on who got the job, as Gatewood (listed at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds) is built with the Cam Newton starter kit, while Nix is three inches shorter and 26 pounds lighter.

Still, Nix will be able to run the ball, and Auburn’s coaches have long been in love with his arm.

“We started recruiting Bo in 8th or 9th grade,” Gus Malzahn said back on signing day. “You knew early on that this guy had a chance to really be special. Of course when he went to Pinson, they won back-to-back state championships. He was the MVP of both of those.

“He really has something special to him. He did a super job leading. He was one of the leaders of our class, really holding everything together. I really appreciate his leadership with that.”

Playing for his father at Alabama’s Pinson Valley High School, Nix accounted for 12,000 yards of total offense, threw for 127 touchdowns, rushed for 34 more and won back-to-back Class 6A state championships.

Now, he’ll try to lead Auburn to its second SEC West championship in three years during a crucial season for Malzahn and the entire Auburn program.

Ex-Oklahoma WR John Humphrey tweets transfer from Arizona State

By John TaylorAug 20, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
The all-powerful transfer portal could give two spits about a new season that’s fast approaching.

The latest example of the burgeoning phenomenon that is the database is Arizona State and John Humphrey, with the latter confirming on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the former.  As Humphrey will be leaving the Sun Devils as a graduate transfer, he’s eligible to play immediately in 2019 if he opts to move on to another FBS school.

The upcoming season would the receiver’s fifth season of eligibility, although there’s a possibility he could petition for a sixth year that he could use in 2020 as well.

Humphrey was a three-star member of Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 player at any position in the state of Texas. In April of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from OU; a month later, he announced his decision to transfer to ASU.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphrey put up huge numbers in his Sun Devils debut, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State. In large part because of a knee injury sustained in the opener, however, he finished that season with just 13 catches, 177 yards and the one touchdown.

A torn Achilles tendon sustained in March of last year cost Humphrey the entire 2018 season as well.

West Virginia names Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall starting QB

By John TaylorAug 20, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
In the end, West Virginia’s starter under center is who most thought it would be.

Throughout spring practice and on into summer camp, Austin Kendall and Jack Allison battled for the right to replace Will Grier as WVU’s starting quarterback.  A short time ago, first-year head coach Neal Brown confirmed that Kendall will be the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback heading into the 2019 season.

The development came shortly after reports surfaced that another competitor for the job, Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege, had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.

After some initial uncertainty and controversy, Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia earlier this offseason.  A grad transfer, Kendall has another season of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.

Kendall had been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class.  His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

And, for those curious, the Mountaineers will travel to Norman Oct. 19 to take on the Sooners.

As for Allison, who began his collegiate career at Miami, he served as Grier’s primary backup this past season, completing just over 50 percent of his 45 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

UTEP new home for USC transfer Ykili Ross

By John TaylorAug 20, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Nearly a year after verbally strafing his way out of USC, Ykili Ross has found himself a new college football home.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel confirmed Monday that Ross (pictured, No. 14) has been added as a transfer to his football program.  Eligible immediately as a graduate transfer, the defensive back is expected to take the practice field for the Miners for the first time Tuesday.

Ross, a four-star 2015 signee, played in 24 games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman.  The Riverside, CA, product was in line for the starting strong safety job prior to his abrupt departure a week before the start of the 2018 regular season.

As for Ross’ scorched-earth departure from the Trojans?  From our post last September:

Ross claimed that “neither my talent nor my passion for the sport/game was being utilized to its maximum potential” at USC, adding that his “development as a ball player (sic) and my dedication to the team was not being showcased/invested in.”

The initial reports of the redshirt junior’s impending departure came a short time after he reportedly nearly came to blows with teammates during a midweek practice. “To those that have adopted the narrative that I am disruptive, start fights, have no passion for the game, etc.,” Ross wrote. “I have never started any fights nor got into any crazy incidents, no cops, no trouble.