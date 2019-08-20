James Madison, North Dakota State the wagering favorites for 2019 FCS title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most dominant programs at any level of football is, not surprisingly, expected to be in the mix for a title yet again this season.

In odds released by one offshore sportsbook, North Dakota State will begin the upcoming campaign at 5/2 to win the 2019 FCS championship. Only one school has better odds than the defending champs — James Madison at 2/1.

North Dakota State has won the FCS title seven of the last eight seasons, including each of the last two. The only team to win the title other than North Dakota State since 2011? James Madison in 2016. The Bison, incidentally, beat the Dukes for the 2017 title.

The team that North Dakota State beat to claim last year’s championship, Eastern Washington, sits at 11/2, with South Dakota State and UC-Davis next at 13/2.

James Madison 2/1

North Dakota State 5/2

Eastern Washington 11/2

South Dakota State 13/2

UC Davis 13/2

Jacksonville State 12/1

Maine 14/1

Weber State 16/1

Illinois State 22/1

Montana State 28/1

Nicholls State 28/1

McNeese State 33/1

Northern Iowa 33/1

Wofford 33/1

Towson 33/1

Kennesaw State 33/1

Indiana State 33/1

Colgate 33/1

Furman 40/1

Sam Houston State 40/1

Southeast Missouri State 50/1

Montana 50/1

Delaware 50/1

Elon 50/1

East Tennessee State 50/1