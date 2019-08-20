Michigan transfer Brandon Peters wins starting QB job at Illinois

Michigan transfer Brandon Peters has won the quarterback derby at Illinois, Lovie Smith announced Tuesday.
“We loved Brandon when we got a chance to know him during the recruiting process,” Smith said. “Now that we’ve seen him on the field, he has been everything we though he would be. He has really thrown the ball well and is a better runner than he’s given credit for. Most importantly, he has moved into a leadership role for us. We’re pumped up about Brandon leading us heading into the season.”
A former 4-star recruit, the Avon, Ind., native is a graduate transfer who still has two years of eligibility remaining.
At Michigan he appeared in 10 games with four starts, completing 53 percent of his 110 throws for 680 yards and four touchdowns.
Illinois opens its season Aug. 31 at home versus Akron.