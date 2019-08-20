Shoulder injury to sideline Oregon WR Mycah Pittman for 6-8 weeks

It was expected that Mycah Pittman would contribute immediately to Oregon’s offense this coming season. Unfortunately for all involved, those contributions will have to wait.

It was confirmed over the weekend that Pittman had sustained a shoulder injury during the Ducks’ Saturday scrimmage. In a release Monday, the football program revealed that the wide receiver will miss 6-8 weeks because of the injury.

It’s unclear if Pittman will be forced to undergo surgery.

“Mycah suffered a shoulder injury while making a diving catch during Saturday’s scrimmage that will result in him missing the start of the 2019 season,” head coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement. “He is a relentless competitor who will come back stronger and ready to compete this season.”

At the short end of the timeline, Pittman will miss games against Auburn (Aug. 31), Nevada (Sept. 7), Montana (Sept. 14) and Stanford (Sept. 21). With a bye in Week 5, Pittman could also be sidelined for the Oct. 5 matchup with Cal if the rehab extends to through the long end of the timeline.

A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2019 recruiting class, Pittman was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country; the No. 17 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 94 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pittman was the highest-rated offensive signee for the Ducks this cycle.

Already looking to replace Dillion Mitchell, who set a single-season school record for receiving yards in 2018 (1,184), the Ducks have seen receivers JR Waters (HERE) and Brenden Schooler (HERE) go down with injuries in addition to Pittman. Both Waters and Schooler are dealing with foot injuries that will sideline them for 6-8 weeks as well.