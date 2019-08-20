Wazzu lineman who’s subject of arrest warrant no longer with team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears it’s the end of the road for Christian Haangana in Pullman.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a warrant had been issued for Haangana’s arrest in connection to a vandalism charge earlier this offseason. Monday, Haangana’s name was removed from the roster, and a school official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is no longer a member of Mike Leach’s football program.

Haangana and two other individuals, Cougars linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and women’s basketball player Makamae Gormera-Stevens, were arrested for felony vandalism in late April after they allegedly jumped on and damaged a pair of vehicles. The lineman missed a pair of court dates in connection to that case, triggering the arrest warrant.

Fa’avae, meanwhile, has taken care of his legal business and remains in good standing with the football program.

Haangana had played in 26 games the past two seasons, with most of that action coming on special teams. The redshirt junior did appear in a pair of games, both in conference play, at left guard this past season.