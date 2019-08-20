Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, loses two-year battle with breast cancer

The heartbreak that is cancer has, once again, impacted the world of college football.
Arkansas State announced Monday that Blake Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years. Tuesday morning, Anderson posted that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight last night “with me laying right beside her.”
Wendy Anderson was 49.
Wendy Anderson was initially diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2017. In August of that year, Anderson had tweeted that his wife was cancer-free. Sadly, cancer returned a few months later.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Coach Anderson for his loss.
Defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach during Anderson’s indefinite leave of absence. Arkansas State will open the 2019 season against SMU Aug. 31.
It appears it’s the end of the road for Christian Haangana in Pullman.
Earlier this month, it was reported that a warrant had been issued for Haangana’s arrest in connection to a vandalism charge earlier this offseason. Monday, Haangana’s name was removed from the roster, and a school official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is no longer a member of Mike Leach’s football program.
Haangana and two other individuals, Cougars linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and women’s basketball player Makamae Gormera-Stevens, were arrested for felony vandalism in late April after they allegedly jumped on and damaged a pair of vehicles. The lineman missed a pair of court dates in connection to that case, triggering the arrest warrant.
Fa’avae, meanwhile, has taken care of his legal business and remains in good standing with the football program.
Haangana had played in 26 games the past two seasons, with most of that action coming on special teams. The redshirt junior did appear in a pair of games, both in conference play, at left guard this past season.
The vagaries of the NCAA’s transfer decisions continue unabated, with West Virginia the latest to benefit from The Association’s scattershot wisdom.
While there is nothing yet official from the school, it’s being reported by multiple outlets that Jarret Doege has been granted a waiver by the NCAA that will permit him to play this coming season. The quarterback entered the transfer database in early April before moving on from Bowling Green to WVU a month later.
Doege will have two years of eligibility he can use plus a redshirt season.
In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.
There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.
In Morgantown, Doege will join a quarterback competition that includes a pair of fellow transfers — Jack Allison (Miami) and Austin Kendall (Oklahoma). Allison served as Will Grier‘s primary backup this past season, although Kendall, who joined the Mountaineers earlier this offseason, is viewed by some as a slight front-runner for the starting job.
Brown could announce his first starting quarterback at WVU as early as this afternoon.
And there you have it.
After a considerable amount of speculation over the past week or so, Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with in-state rival Miami. The Hurricanes will travel to Gainesville Aug. 31, 2024, with the Gators returning the favor and making the trek to Miami Gardens on Sept. 20, 2025.
The two Florida schools have met 55 times previously, with the first coming in 1938. The U holds a 29-26 advantage in the series, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.
Florida and Miami this season will play for the time since 2013, with the Gators and Hurricanes squaring off in Orlando this coming Saturday to kick off the 2019 campaign.
“Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida,” said UF athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “It is a great rivalry with two storied programs, and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 Power Five opponents annually.”
That certainly didn’t take very long.
Late last Tuesday night, Derrick Smith tweeted that, “effective today, I would like to inform [Miami Nation], I am no longer on the University of Miami football team.” The third-year junior defensive back gave no reason for the abrupt departure, which came less than two weeks before The U kicks off the 2019 campaign against in-state rival Florida in Orlando.
Just a couple of days after tweeting his decision, Smith took to the same social-media site over the weekend to reveal that four schools are under consideration as a potential landing spot — Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas.
In the same tweet, Smith indicated that a new school will be picked at some point this week.
At this time, it’s unclear whether Smith will be eligible to play immediately for his new team, regardless of which one he selects.
The Orange Park, Fla., native came to The U as a three-star member of the football program’s 2017 recruiting class. The past two seasons, Smith saw action in 25 of the Hurricanes’ 26 games and was credited with 24 tackles, 1½ of which were for a loss.
Prior to his decision to leave, Smith was expected to play an expanded role in the Hurricanes’ secondary this coming season.