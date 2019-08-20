Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, loses two-year battle with breast cancer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The heartbreak that is cancer has, once again, impacted the world of college football.

Arkansas State announced Monday that Blake Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years. Tuesday morning, Anderson posted that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight last night “with me laying right beside her.”

Wendy Anderson was 49.

FINAL WENDY UPDATE 8/20#NotFightingAlone ❤️❤️❤️ there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home pic.twitter.com/OYwh0fQLpU — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 20, 2019

Wendy Anderson was initially diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2017. In August of that year, Anderson had tweeted that his wife was cancer-free. Sadly, cancer returned a few months later.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Coach Anderson for his loss.

Defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach during Anderson’s indefinite leave of absence. Arkansas State will open the 2019 season against SMU Aug. 31.