Wisconsin needs to navigate ‘eligibility issues’ before Quintez Cephus can play in games

Quintez Cephus‘ winding off-field journey has led him back once again to the Wisconsin football program, although when he’ll actually take the field again for the Badgers remains up in the air.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Monday that Cephus has been reinstated and is again a student in good standing at the school, two weeks after being found not guilty on a pair of sexual assault charges and almost immediately seeking reinstatement. Initially, there was some uncertainty when it came to the wide receiver’s status with the football team; in a statement released a few hours after the reinstatement affirmation, UW confirmed that Cephus has rejoined the Badgers team.
The school did note in its release, though, that they “are working through eligibility issues before he can participate in a game.” Whether those unspecified issues can be navigated before the Badgers’ open the 2019 season the weekend after next remains to be seen.
Two days after very loudly proclaiming his innocence and announcing he was taking a leave of absence from the Wisconsin football team, Cephus was charged in late August of last year with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault. The criminal complaint filed against him stated that he allegedly “sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April” of 2018.
It took a jury of his peers less than 45 minutes to acquit him on both of those counts earlier this month.
Cephus was initially suspended by the Badgers football program before being expelled by the university last semester. In October of last year, Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin-Madison in U.S. District Court, claiming that the school violated his constitutional rights. That suit was dropped in March of this year.
In 2017, Cephus led the run-centric Badgers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per catch at 16.7. His 501 receiving yards were good for second, while his 30 receptions were third on the team. Because of the off-field situation that led to the suspension, Cephus didn’t play at all in 2018.
Including this season, Cephus has two years of eligibility he can use.
When it comes to playing the NCAA’s “Spin the Wheel of Eligibility” game, you win some and you lose some.
The latest in the latter category are Antonneous Clayton and Myles Sims, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing a person familiar with the situation, reporting that the transfers have been denied immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech. Clayton, a defensive end, transferred in from Florida, while Sims, a defensive back, began his collegiate playing career at Michigan.
The football program is expected to appeal the NCAA’s initial denial.
If that appeal is denied, Clayton would have just one year of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 season. Sims, conversely, would have three years he could use with the Yellow Jackets beginning in 2020.
Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton is able to take a redshirt for this past season.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.
Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.
It appears it’s the end of the road for Christian Haangana in Pullman.
Earlier this month, it was reported that a warrant had been issued for Haangana’s arrest in connection to a vandalism charge earlier this offseason. Monday, Haangana’s name was removed from the roster, and a school official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is no longer a member of Mike Leach’s football program.
Haangana and two other individuals, Cougars linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae and women’s basketball player Makamae Gormera-Stevens, were arrested for felony vandalism in late April after they allegedly jumped on and damaged a pair of vehicles. The lineman missed a pair of court dates in connection to that case, triggering the arrest warrant.
Fa’avae, meanwhile, has taken care of his legal business and remains in good standing with the football program.
Haangana had played in 26 games the past two seasons, with most of that action coming on special teams. The redshirt junior did appear in a pair of games, both in conference play, at left guard this past season.
The vagaries of the NCAA’s transfer decisions continue unabated, with West Virginia the latest to benefit from The Association’s scattershot wisdom.
While there is nothing yet official from the school, it’s being reported by multiple outlets that Jarret Doege has been granted a waiver by the NCAA that will permit him to play this coming season. The quarterback entered the transfer database in early April before moving on from Bowling Green to WVU a month later.
Doege will have two years of eligibility he can use plus a redshirt season.
In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.
There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.
In Morgantown, Doege will join a quarterback competition that includes a pair of fellow transfers — Jack Allison (Miami) and Austin Kendall (Oklahoma). Allison served as Will Grier‘s primary backup this past season, although Kendall, who joined the Mountaineers earlier this offseason, is viewed by some as a slight front-runner for the starting job.
Brown could announce his first starting quarterback at WVU as early as this afternoon.
And there you have it.
After a considerable amount of speculation over the past week or so, Florida confirmed Tuesday morning that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with in-state rival Miami. The Hurricanes will travel to Gainesville Aug. 31, 2024, with the Gators returning the favor and making the trek to Miami Gardens on Sept. 20, 2025.
The two Florida schools have met 55 times previously, with the first coming in 1938. The U holds a 29-26 advantage in the series, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.
Florida and Miami this season will play for the time since 2013, with the Gators and Hurricanes squaring off in Orlando this coming Saturday to kick off the 2019 campaign.
“Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida,” said UF athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. “It is a great rivalry with two storied programs, and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 Power Five opponents annually.”