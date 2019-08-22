Games against Arkansas State, SJSU and WKU complete Ohio State’s schedule through 2023

Ryan Day knows what he’s up against for the next few years.

Ohio State confirmed three additions to their future schedules on Thursday, filling up all their non-conference slots through the 2023 slate in the process. Combined with an already announced Big Ten rotation, the Buckeyes now know who they’re playing and when for the next five years.

The first addition comes in the form of Arkansas State, who will visit Ohio Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs and follows a mega matchup between the Buckeyes and Notre Dame the week prior. MAC power Toledo is also on the docket for OSU in the non-conference slate for 2022 while the Red Wolves are still looking for one more opponent to go with a trip to Memphis and a home game against UMass that same season.

Per AStateNation, the Sun Belt power is getting a pretty penny to head to the Horseshoe that year too:

Arkansas State @AStateFB adds 2022 game with Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/Jq2MKAZqIM — AStateNation (@AStateNation) August 22, 2019

Also confirmed were two non-conference games for Ohio State in 2023, with both San Jose State and Western Kentucky making the trip to Columbus. The Spartans will head across the country for a game on Sept. 9, 2023 while the Hilltoppers will make their first ever appearance against the Buckeyes on Sept. 16.