Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush named starting QB at UCF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a lengthy battle during preseason camp, UCF finally has their starting quarterback.

And just like most predicted several months ago, it’s Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush who will be taking the first snaps for the Knights when they open their 2019 campaign against Florida A&M on Thursday.

As part of the announcement of QB1, the school also noted in a statement from head coach Josh Heupel that freshman Dillon Gabriel would also see time behind center for the opener as well:

Official statement from Coach Heup on the QBs leading into 2019 👇 pic.twitter.com/5Nk084GDGu — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) August 22, 2019

Wimbush gives UCF plenty of experience as a college QB given the dearth of options on the roster following injuries to McKenzie Milton and Darriel Mack in the past few months. As a result he was largely viewed as the incumbent for the gig but it’s interesting to note that the program is being quite public with the fact that Gabriel will take snaps as well.

The true freshman was considered a three-star prospect out of high school and, like Milton, is from Hawaii.

As for Wimbush, he’s no doubt out to prove people wrong after being replaced after three games last season in South Bend by Ian Book. As a full-time starter in 2017, he threw for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six picks and certainly has the dual-threat skills needed to be a threat in the UCF offense.

The Knights open their season against Florida A&M on Aug. 29 and then have a tough early gauntlet in visiting Lane Kiffin’s FAU squad before returning home to face Stanford and playing at Pitt later in September.