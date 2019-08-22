Associated Press

UTEP mourns death of TE Luke Laufenberg, 21, after two-year battle with leukemia

By John TaylorAug 22, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
For the second time this month, the insidiousness that is cancer has struck at the heart of college football.

Following a nearly two-year battle with leukemia, Luke Laufenberg passed away early Thursday morning, his father, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, heartbreakingly revealed on Twitter. ” The hole in our hearts will never be filled,” Laufenberg wrote. “You are my hero. RIP my sweet Luke. See you on the other side.”

The younger Laufenberg had just signed with UTEP this past February as a tight end and was expected by many to win a starting job before his health began to fail again later on in the offseason.

Laufenberg actually began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Texas A&M. On the day after Christmas 2017, Laufenberg was diagnosed with leukemia; in May of the following year, he was declared cancer-free and, after the 230-pound player had regained the 90-plus pounds he had lost during chemotherapy, began his trek back to college football, first at a junior college in 2018 before signing with UTEP earlier this year.

By the summer, sadly, the disease had returned with a fatal ferocity, with doctors telling his family in July that “his condition was terminal and that he had just a few weeks left.”

Below is a statement from UTEP head coach Dana Dimel:

Luke Laufenberg touched our hearts and souls forever. His spirit and fight are reminders of what it means to play and coach the game of football. He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person. He was a very talented young man that lived his life and left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with. He was a wonderful individual and will not be forgotten on our football team. Our student-athletes learned from how he prepared himself and the way he handled adversity. I know Luke loved playing football for UTEP and he will forever be a MINER!

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those affected by the young man’s way-too-early passing.­

Days after surgery for life-threatening staph infection, Hugh Freeze released from hospital

By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Hugh Freeze has taken yet another step toward a return to the coaching sidelines.

Liberty University announced Thursday that Freeze was released from the hospital the day before after a nearly one-week stay.  The university had announced Aug. 13 that its head football coach was dealing with severe back spasms and had been unable to participate in practices since the previous Sunday.  As it turns out, there was a significantly more serious underlying issue than simple back spasms as Freeze subsequently revealed that he underwent emergency surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center one week ago today because a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream.

As for the next course of action?  The school spelled it out in a release:

Under the direction of his medical team, Freeze will not return to his office for another few days, but that will not keep the Flames’ first-year head coach from his duties to lead the team.

Freeze is continuing his recovery process from back surgery and a related medical condition at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, which overlooks the Liberty University campus.

Thanks to the efforts of the Liberty University Information Technology team, Freeze’s room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites is equipped with TVs and computers that allow him to watch a live feed of Liberty’s daily practices and communicate with his coaching staff during the practice sessions.

Additionally, the football staff plans to hold several of its daily staff meetings at the hotel until he returns to the office, keeping their head coach up to date on the team’s progress as they prepare to host No. 22 Syracuse at Williams Stadium on Aug. 31.

For that opener against the Orange, it’s expected Freeze will be on hand, albeit coaching from the booth.

Hired by the Flames in December of last year, Freeze is set to enter his first season as the head coach at the football independent.  Freeze had been out of coaching for two full seasons following his unceremonious ouster as the head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017.

West Virginia transfer Derrek Pitts immediately eligible at Marshall

By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
By way of God’s Country’s flagship football program, Marshall’s defensive secondary will receive an immediate infusion of talent this coming season.

In late June, Marshall confirmed that Derrek Pitts had enrolled in classes at the university and would continue his collegiate playing career for the Thundering Herd. Pitts was one of three safeties who had opted to transfer from West Virginia.

With the start of a new season a little over a week away, Pitts took to Twitter with a one-word message confirming that he has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.

Including this season, Pitts will have two years of eligibility to use.

A three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2017 recruiting class, Pitts was the No. 2 player at any position in the state of West Virginia coming out of high school in Charleston.

Pitts played in 19 games during his time at WVU, starting a pair of those contests. He recorded his first and only interception at WVU in the Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse last December, while he returned a blocked field goal 72 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State a couple of months earlier.

For second time in five months, Mississippi State’s Tommy Champion arrested for traffic violations

By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Perhaps an Uber is in order, Mr. Champion? Or public transportation, possibly?

In late March, Tommy Champion (pictured, No. 70) was arrested for multiple traffic violations, including driving with an expired tag, an expired license and no insurance. Fast-forward five months, and the Mississippi State offensive lineman was arrested earlier this week… for multiple traffic violations.

This time around, the charges are speeding and driving with a suspended license.

“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to collect more information,” an MSU spokesperson said in a statement.

Coming to Starkville from the junior college ranks, Champion took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. This past season, he played in six games as a backup right tackle.

The Mississippi native has been competing for the starting job at that spot throughout summer camp, although he’ll likely continue in a reserve role in 2019.

Decision making 2020 Northwestern commit ineligible for completing too many class credits gets reversed

By John TaylorAug 23, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
What is this, a little bit of common sense and fairness amongst the adults in the room?

The father of Michigan high schooler Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen confirmed to mlive.com Thursday that his son has been cleared by that state’s athletic association to play his senior season of football.  Khalid Yaseen received the welcome news earlier in the day, which came following an executive meeting on the matter.

“It went through the process, I guess,” the dad told the website. “They took (an appeal) up again … I don’t know how, I don’t exactly know the inner workings of it but we’re definitely appreciative and grateful.”

Yaseen is a 2020 recruit who committed to Northwestern in December of last year and then officially visited the Wildcats in May of this year ahead of his senior season of high school football.  In its infinite wisdom, the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed that Yaseen, who was home-schooled up until entering his freshman year at Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, had earned too many class credits and should’ve initially been classified as a sophomore, not a freshman.  Thus, according to the high school bureaucrats in Michigan, Yaseen had used up all of his eligibility.

An initial appeal was denied, although the appeal of that denial was decidedly successful.  Even prior to the reversal, the Wildcats were standing behind their scholarship offer to the wide receiver.

The 6-1, 180-pound Yaseen is listed as a three-star 2020 prospect and is rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Michigan on 247Sports.com’s composite board.  Yaseen holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Washington State.  Oh, and there’s also an offer from Dartmouth on the table as well.