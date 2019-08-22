Virginia Tech confirms Ryan Willis will start vs. Boston College

Justin Fuente is sticking with what works.
On Thursday, the Virginia Tech head coach confirmed to reporters at a press conference that senior Ryan Willis has kept the starting job and will be QB1 for the team when they open against Boston College in Week 1.
Willis took over early last season when previous starter Josh Jackson suffered a broken leg against Old Dominion. The latter wound up transferring to Maryland while Willis, a transfer himself from Kansas, threw for 2,716 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2018. Though he did keep the Hokies’ bowl streak alive — barely — thanks to a win over rival Virginia in the final week of the regular season, Willis was just 4-6 as a starter overall.
Fuente and company will certainly hope for better play out of the position with another year in the system and can get off to a good start in 2019 with three straight home games against ODU, Furman and Duke following their trip to Chestnut Hill on Aug. 31.
Tommy Stevens’ reunion with Joe Moorhead has proven to be a fruitful one.
The Penn State transfer was named the starting quarterback on Thursday by the Mississippi State head coach, ending a camp battle with Keytaon Thompson and others in the bid to replace Nick Fitzgerald under center for the Bulldogs.
Stevens made his way to Starkville rather surprisingly this offseason after spring practice for the Nittany Lions wrapped up. While he was expected to be the heir apparent to Trace McSorley in State College for the 2019 campaign, it seems that a competitive battle with fellow Penn State QB Sean Clifford pushed him to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead.
While some may have questioned the move initially given that Thompson has starting experience at MSU and in Moorhead’s system, things apparently worked out in the end as Stevens takes over for Fitzgerald instead.
A noted dual-threat with the ball in his hands at PSU, Stevens rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns last year while also passing for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Mississippi State opens the season against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans on Aug. 31 before their home opener against Southern Miss on Sept. 7.
The non-conference scheduling wheel in college continues to roll.
It has been a particularly busy month for Arkansas in terms of lining up future opponents. Hot on the heels of confirming another home-and-home series with Oklahoma State deep into the future, the Razorbacks announced on Thursday that they have agreed to a 2-for-1 series with old, old rival Tulsa over the next decade.
The Razorbacks will host the Golden Hurricane in Fayetteville on Nov. 21, 2026 and Sept. 1, 2029. The return trip to Tulsa is set for Sept. 4, 2027.
The regional rivals were old foes back in the day and have met 73 times over the years. Arkansas won 23-0 last season in their most recent meeting and will make their first trip to Northwest Oklahoma since 1952 when that 2027 date rolls around.
The Golden Hurricane also had some additional scheduling news from earlier in the week when they announced a home-and-home with ex-CUSA foe Louisiana Tech. The old conference rivals will meet in Ruston on Sept. 21, 2024 and then play a return game the following year on Sept. 27, 2025 at Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.
After a lengthy battle during preseason camp, UCF finally has their starting quarterback.
And just like most predicted several months ago, it’s Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush who will be taking the first snaps for the Knights when they open their 2019 campaign against Florida A&M on Thursday.
As part of the announcement of QB1, the school also noted in a statement from head coach Josh Heupel that freshman Dillon Gabriel would also see time behind center for the opener as well:
Wimbush gives UCF plenty of experience as a college QB given the dearth of options on the roster following injuries to McKenzie Milton and Darriel Mack in the past few months. As a result he was largely viewed as the incumbent for the gig but it’s interesting to note that the program is being quite public with the fact that Gabriel will take snaps as well.
The true freshman was considered a three-star prospect out of high school and, like Milton, is from Hawaii.
As for Wimbush, he’s no doubt out to prove people wrong after being replaced after three games last season in South Bend by Ian Book. As a full-time starter in 2017, he threw for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six picks and certainly has the dual-threat skills needed to be a threat in the UCF offense.
The Knights open their season against Florida A&M on Aug. 29 and then have a tough early gauntlet in visiting Lane Kiffin’s FAU squad before returning home to face Stanford and playing at Pitt later in September.
Ryan Day knows what he’s up against for the next few years.
Ohio State confirmed three additions to their future schedules on Thursday, filling up all their non-conference slots through the 2023 slate in the process. Combined with an already announced Big Ten rotation, the Buckeyes now know who they’re playing and when for the next five years.
The first addition comes in the form of Arkansas State, who will visit Ohio Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs and follows a mega matchup between the Buckeyes and Notre Dame the week prior. MAC power Toledo is also on the docket for OSU in the non-conference slate for 2022 while the Red Wolves are still looking for one more opponent to go with a trip to Memphis and a home game against UMass that same season.
Per AStateNation, the Sun Belt power is getting a pretty penny to head to the Horseshoe that year too:
Also confirmed were two non-conference games for Ohio State in 2023, with both San Jose State and Western Kentucky making the trip to Columbus. The Spartans will head across the country for a game on Sept. 9, 2023 while the Hilltoppers will make their first ever appearance against the Buckeyes on Sept. 16.