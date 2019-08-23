For second time in five months, Mississippi State’s Tommy Champion arrested for traffic violations

What is this, a little bit of common sense and fairness amongst the adults in the room?

The father of Michigan high schooler Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen confirmed to mlive.com Thursday that his son has been cleared by that state’s athletic association to play his senior season of football. Khalid Yaseen received the welcome news earlier in the day, which came following an executive meeting on the matter.

“It went through the process, I guess,” the dad told the website. “They took (an appeal) up again … I don’t know how, I don’t exactly know the inner workings of it but we’re definitely appreciative and grateful.”

Yaseen is a 2020 recruit who committed to Northwestern in December of last year and then officially visited the Wildcats in May of this year ahead of his senior season of high school football. In its infinite wisdom, the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed that Yaseen, who was home-schooled up until entering his freshman year at Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, had earned too many class credits and should’ve initially been classified as a sophomore, not a freshman. Thus, according to the high school bureaucrats in Michigan, Yaseen had used up all of his eligibility.

An initial appeal was denied, although the appeal of that denial was decidedly successful. Even prior to the reversal, the Wildcats were standing behind their scholarship offer to the wide receiver.

The 6-1, 180-pound Yaseen is listed as a three-star 2020 prospect and is rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Michigan on 247Sports.com’s composite board. Yaseen holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Washington State. Oh, and there’s also an offer from Dartmouth on the table as well.