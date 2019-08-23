For second time in five months, Mississippi State’s Tommy Champion arrested for traffic violations

Perhaps an Uber is in order, Mr. Champion? Or public transportation, possibly?
In late March, Tommy Champion (pictured, No. 70) was arrested for multiple traffic violations, including driving with an expired tag, an expired license and no insurance. Fast-forward five months, and the Mississippi State offensive lineman was arrested earlier this week… for multiple traffic violations.
This time around, the charges are speeding and driving with a suspended license.
“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to collect more information,” an MSU spokesperson said in a statement.
Coming to Starkville from the junior college ranks, Champion took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. This past season, he played in six games as a backup right tackle.
The Mississippi native has been competing for the starting job at that spot throughout summer camp, although he’ll likely continue in a reserve role in 2019.