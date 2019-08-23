Former RB DeAngelo Williams donates $250,000 to Memphis football

One of the best players in Memphis’ history is giving back to the football program in a big way.
According to a release from the Tigers, former tailback and the school’s all-time leading rusher DeAngelo Williams has donated $250,000 to his alma mater to help with nutrition and for facilities updates.
“In 2002, I was so grateful to have walked across my high school stage to the announcement that I would be attending the University of Memphis! I sit here today fully understanding what that meant, knowing that I now have the capability to impact a kid’s life to hear those very same words just by a donation!” Williams said in a statement. “This is the least I can do, because Memphis gave me my wife, my career, and taught me how to grind! For that, I’m thankful. I only hope my donations throughout the years help the players and the program!”
This is the second major donation Williams made to the program, following up a 2011 check that went toward a new locker room.
The tailback set a number of school and conference records during his time with the Tigers, rushing for 6,026 yards and 55 touchdowns before becoming a first round pick of the Carolina Panthers.
While the latest donation is certainly worth celebrating around Memphis, Williams can afford writing the big check given that he has nearly $46 million in career earnings at the pro level according to Spotrac. Kudos to him for giving back some of that change to his old haunting ground as the Tigers try to get over the hump and win the AAC in 2019.
James Franklin has his replacement for Trace McSorley at quarterback and it’s the guy everybody could have predicted for the past several months.
In the latest in a long line of QB decisions around college football this week, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford will indeed be the Nittany Lions starter when the team opens their season against Idaho on Aug. 31.
Clifford was tabbed by many as McSorley’s replacement almost as soon as last year’s fellow backup, Tommy Stevens, announced his plans to transfer to Mississippi State. While the two were both expected to battle it out throughout August to become PSU’s starter, both will wind up taking the first snaps for their respective programs after Stevens was named QB1 for the Bulldogs on Thursday by ex-Nittany Lions OC Joe Moorhead.
As for Clifford, he beat out redshirt freshman Will Levis for the gig and will have a high bar to clear leading a team many consider as a dark horse to win the Big Ten. As McSorley’s backup in 2018, he threw just seven passes in mop-up duty but completed five for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Those career numbers are about to make a significant jump in the coming weeks as Clifford starts a new chapter in State College.
You can almost set your watch to quarterbacks transferring nowadays and we’re only being slightly facetious while saying that.
The latest example comes out of Starkville, where a predictable decision going one way has led to an entirely other predictable decision going the other way.
On Thursday, Mississippi State named Tommy Stevens as the team’s starting quarterback against UL-Lafayette in Week 1. The move by head coach Joe Moorhead didn’t catch anybody by surprise because it was largely expected ever since the signal-caller transferred this summer to the Bulldogs from Penn State.
Now we have the fallout from naming in Stevens as his top competition for the role, Keytaon Thompson, has now entered the NCAA transfer portal according to several reports.
Thompson’s move to look elsewhere seemed written in stone from the second the Stevens news was announced and one figures he could be a fairly hot commodity on the transfer market given the flashes he showed at MSU. He has played in 19 games (starting twice) in place of Nick Fitzgerald at the school as both a freshman and sophomore and Thompson carries a pretty impressive 6.8 yards per rush average for his career as a noted dual-threat with the ball in his hands.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school in the New Orleans area, he held offers from a number of Power Five programs — including from Florida where the original MSU staff that recruited him now resides.
The latest bulletin board material in college football has come courtesy of Tulsa tailback Corey Taylor II.
Ahead of his team’s matchup against Michigan State during Week 1, the Golden Hurricane junior is apparently feeling quite confident considering he thinks his team can top two bills against the Spartans’ stout front seven.
“With the offensive line that we have, those are great guys, so 100 yards apiece (for Taylor and fellow junior tailback Shamari Brooks), at least, and five (yards) per carry is pretty reasonable,” he said, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Yes… “pretty reasonable” to rush for 200 yards against the team that led FBS in rush defense last season. There’s a few new faces on the MSU defense but that’s a tall task to say the least.
Taylor, it should be noted, also topped the century mark only four times last season at Tulsa.
But everybody is 0-0 and feeling confident going into the season opener and that seems especially true for the Golden Hurricane’s tailback room as they get set to kickoff their 2019 campaign. Something says that Mark Dantonio has already informed his team of the comments so it will be fun to track just what the Spartans’ response is come Aug. 30.
Transfer quarterbacks are all the rage in college football nowadays but one of the more intriguing situations in the sport has come full circle with just over a week to go before the 2019 season begins in earnest.
As has long been expected, Washington named former Georgia starter and ex-five-star recruit from Seattle Jacob Eason as the Huskies starter to begin the season:
Eason, a 6-foot-6 junior with a big arm, was locked into a tight battle with sophomore Jake Haener in the bid to replace four-year starter Jake Browning.
The highly touted signal-caller had started as a true freshman at Georgia during Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens, throwing for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. An injury forced Eason out of the lineup early in 2017 however and he was Wally Pipp’d by Jake Fromm as the Bulldogs’ starter on their way to an appearance in the national title game.
Eason eventually transferred to Washington, which is not all that far from where he starred at Lake Stevens in high school. Though Haener had been Browning’s backup and impressed during the spring, it seems Eason did enough to be named the starter by head coach Chris Petersen.
The Huskies open their season against Eastern Washington at home on Aug. 31.