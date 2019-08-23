Former RB DeAngelo Williams donates $250,000 to Memphis football

One of the best players in Memphis’ history is giving back to the football program in a big way.

According to a release from the Tigers, former tailback and the school’s all-time leading rusher DeAngelo Williams has donated $250,000 to his alma mater to help with nutrition and for facilities updates.

“In 2002, I was so grateful to have walked across my high school stage to the announcement that I would be attending the University of Memphis! I sit here today fully understanding what that meant, knowing that I now have the capability to impact a kid’s life to hear those very same words just by a donation!” Williams said in a statement. “This is the least I can do, because Memphis gave me my wife, my career, and taught me how to grind! For that, I’m thankful. I only hope my donations throughout the years help the players and the program!”

This is the second major donation Williams made to the program, following up a 2011 check that went toward a new locker room.

The tailback set a number of school and conference records during his time with the Tigers, rushing for 6,026 yards and 55 touchdowns before becoming a first round pick of the Carolina Panthers.

While the latest donation is certainly worth celebrating around Memphis, Williams can afford writing the big check given that he has nearly $46 million in career earnings at the pro level according to Spotrac. Kudos to him for giving back some of that change to his old haunting ground as the Tigers try to get over the hump and win the AAC in 2019.