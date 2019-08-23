Louisville football staffer reinstated after theft charge dropped

Never mind, I guess.

Louisville football staffer Cortney Braswell was arrested earlier this month on one count of theft of property and subsequently extradited to Chattanooga, Tenn., where the crime was allegedly committed. This week, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported, the charge was dismissed by the presiding judge.

It was alleged that Braswell stole more than $2,000 that had been ticketed for a high school at which he worked at the time. Braswell was subsequently indicted by a grand jury in Hamilton County (Tennessee) in May following an investigation into the theft allegations.

No reason was given for the charge against Braswell, who had continued to maintain his innocence, being dropped. The staffer subsequently released a statement in which he thanked the Louisville program for their support throughout the process.

I am grateful that the University of Louisville’s Athletics Administration was willing to be patient while all the facts came to light despite the negativity surrounding this story. I am grateful to the numerous friends, coaches, parents, students, and community members who wrote letters of support on my behalf and stood behind me. In this case, the justice system worked as it was intended to, and I am glad that the truth prevailed. I am extremely thankful to Head Coach, Scott Satterfield, Director of Athletics, Vince Tyra, and the entire U of L Athletics Administration and football coaching staff for their continued support of me throughout this ordeal. I look forward to continuing my work with Cardinal Football.

Braswell was hired earlier this year as a quality control assistant as part of Satterfield‘s first Cardinals’ extended football staff. Shortly after his arrest, Braswell had been placed on administrative leave, although he has since been reinstated.