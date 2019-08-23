Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson reportedly enters transfer portal day after not being named starter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can almost set your watch to quarterbacks transferring nowadays and we’re only being slightly facetious while saying that.

The latest example comes out of Starkville, where a predictable decision going one way has led to an entirely other predictable decision going the other way.

On Thursday, Mississippi State named Tommy Stevens as the team’s starting quarterback against UL-Lafayette in Week 1. The move by head coach Joe Moorhead didn’t catch anybody by surprise because it was largely expected ever since the signal-caller transferred this summer to the Bulldogs from Penn State.

Now we have the fallout from naming in Stevens as his top competition for the role, Keytaon Thompson, has now entered the NCAA transfer portal according to several reports.

Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source. Former four-star recruit. Was Nick Fitzgerald’s backup last year. Comes one day after Mississippi State named Tommy Stevens its starting QB. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 23, 2019

Thompson’s move to look elsewhere seemed written in stone from the second the Stevens news was announced and one figures he could be a fairly hot commodity on the transfer market given the flashes he showed at MSU. He has played in 19 games (starting twice) in place of Nick Fitzgerald at the school as both a freshman and sophomore and Thompson carries a pretty impressive 6.8 yards per rush average for his career as a noted dual-threat with the ball in his hands.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school in the New Orleans area, he held offers from a number of Power Five programs — including from Florida where the original MSU staff that recruited him now resides.