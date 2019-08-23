West Virginia transfer Derrek Pitts immediately eligible at Marshall

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By way of God’s Country’s flagship football program, Marshall’s defensive secondary will receive an immediate infusion of talent this coming season.

In late June, Marshall confirmed that Derrek Pitts had enrolled in classes at the university and would continue his collegiate playing career for the Thundering Herd. Pitts was one of three safeties who had opted to transfer from West Virginia.

With the start of a new season a little over a week away, Pitts took to Twitter with a one-word message confirming that he has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.

Including this season, Pitts will have two years of eligibility to use.

A three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2017 recruiting class, Pitts was the No. 2 player at any position in the state of West Virginia coming out of high school in Charleston.

Pitts played in 19 games during his time at WVU, starting a pair of those contests. He recorded his first and only interception at WVU in the Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse last December, while he returned a blocked field goal 72 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State a couple of months earlier.