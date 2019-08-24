ACC, SEC transfers to UCF declared immediately eligible for 2019

Miami-Florida isn’t the only football that people are noticing in Orlando this week.
The city’s actual home team of UCF had a bit of news to share on the first college football Saturday of the 2019 season and big news it was in the form of two key transfers receiving waivers to be immediately eligible for the year.
Offensive lineman Tony Gray should provide added depth up front for the Knights after transferring in from Ole Miss. He appeared in four games for the Rebels last season as a redshirt freshman and was considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Figuring to make a little more of impact right away is Cam Goode, who headed South after transferring over from Virginia Tech. He was also considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school and should help shore up a defensive line that is one of the few question marks about the team this season.
UCF opens against FCS Florida A&M at home on Aug. 29 and then will hit the road during Week 2 for a game against in-state rival Florida Atlantic.
The Pacific Northwest QB decisions are coming fast and furious.
While we know that Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert is the top option at Oregon and Washington recently named Jacob Eason as the starter, Friday also saw Oregon State stick with a familiar face under center for their upcoming opener.
Head coach Jonathan Smith named sixth-year senior signal-caller Jake Luton as the starter for the Beavers, with the veteran beating out Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia.
“It really started in January, the work he put in, the body of work from spring practice and fall camp,” Smith said, according to The Oregonian. “I will say Tristan really made it tight the last week and a half. But we felt at the end of the day, Jake deserves to go first. I still feel confident we have two guys we can score points with.”
Luton has started nine games overall for the Beavers across two seasons, having won the job out of fall camp twice in 2017 and 2018 before injuries cut short his campaign both years. The NCAA granted him an additional year of eligibility in January and he’s been considered the front-runner for the gig ever since despite the presence of Gebbia.
The opener won’t be an easy one for Luton or the Beavers with Oregon State hosting Oklahoma State on Friday, Aug. 30.
With exactly a week until the 2019 season kicks off, Duke’s depth in its linebacking corps has taken a bit of a hit.
The football program announced Friday evening that Koby Quansah underwent surgery earlier in the day to stabilize a fractured right thumb. The senior linebacker suffered the injury during practice Thursday.
No timeline for a return has been given as Quansah is officially listed as out indefinitely.
During his time at Duke, Quansah has appeared in 35 games. In 10 appearances (two starts) during a 2018 season that included a broken foot, Quansah, whose official bio states he’s “[l]isted as the starting middle linebacker,” was credited with 38 tackles.
Earlier this summer camp, Quansah was named as one of the Blue Devils’ team captains.
In his first season in Morgantown, Neal Brown will have a new offensive toy with which to play as West Virginia heads into the 2019 season.
Early on in the offseason, Sean Ryan opted to transfer from Temple and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. In April, the wide receiver settled on WVU as his next elsewhere, announcing on Twitter that he would be transferring to the Mountaineers.
With the start of a new campaign eight days away, it’s being reported that Ryan has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to see the field in 2019 for the Big 12 school.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GAllanTaylor/status/1164998952040783884
The granting of the waiver is very likely due to the fact that Temple went through some significant coaching upheaval following the end of the 2018 season.
As a true freshman this past season, Ryan played in 10 games. In that extended action, the 6-4, 195-pound receiver from Brooklyn, NY, caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Owls.
Some will say that this could be one of the Fighting Illini’s only Power Five wins in 2019, but you won’t hear that from us.
Aug.13, Derrick Smith tweeted that, “effective today, I would like to inform [Miami Nation], I am no longer on the University of Miami football team.” Over the weekend, Smith took to Twitter again to reveal that four schools are under consideration as a potential landing spot — Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas. In the same tweet, the third-year junior defensive back indicated that a new school will be picked at some point this week.
Friday evening, Smith revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career for Lovie Smith and the Illini.
It’s believed Smith will be ineligible to play immediately for his new team. He would, though, have two years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.
The Orange Park, Fla., native came to The U as a three-star member of the football program’s 2017 recruiting class. The past two seasons, Smith saw action in 25 of the Hurricanes’ 26 games and was credited with 24 tackles, 1½ of which were for a loss.
Prior to his decision to leave, Smith was expected to play an expanded role in the Hurricanes’ secondary this coming season.