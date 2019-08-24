ACC, SEC transfers to UCF declared immediately eligible for 2019

Miami-Florida isn’t the only football that people are noticing in Orlando this week.

The city’s actual home team of UCF had a bit of news to share on the first college football Saturday of the 2019 season and big news it was in the form of two key transfers receiving waivers to be immediately eligible for the year.

Offensive lineman Tony Gray should provide added depth up front for the Knights after transferring in from Ole Miss. He appeared in four games for the Rebels last season as a redshirt freshman and was considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Figuring to make a little more of impact right away is Cam Goode, who headed South after transferring over from Virginia Tech. He was also considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school and should help shore up a defensive line that is one of the few question marks about the team this season.

UCF opens against FCS Florida A&M at home on Aug. 29 and then will hit the road during Week 2 for a game against in-state rival Florida Atlantic.