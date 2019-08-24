After losing battle with Jacob Eason, Washington QB Jake Haener opts to leave Huskies

Like a number of other situations around the country, a quarterback battle going one way has resulted in a signal-caller leaving the other way.

In this case the drama is in Seattle, where Washington head coach Chris Petersen not surprisingly named ex-Georgia starter Jacob Eason as the Huskies starter behind center for the opener. Despite the staff insisting that runner-up/top backup Jake Haener would play quite a bit early in the year though, the redshirt sophomore has instead opted to leave the team on Saturday and all but assuredly put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Eason, a former five-star and true freshman starter for the Bulldogs, has obvious upside in replacing four-year stalwart Jake Browning for the Huskies but he was pushed during spring practices and fall camp by Haener. The latter, a three-star QB coming out of high school, had impressed those in the program and has limited game experience after completing nine of 13 passes for 107 yards, a touchdown and an interception in 2018.

Not content to be a snap away at Washington however, Haener is now following in the footsteps of others who lost QB battles and will instead suit up for somebody else in 2020.

The move likely leaves another Jacob, Jacob Sirmon, as Eason’s backup with the Huskies in 2019.

Haener had his only Power Five offer from Washington coming out as a prep senior but figures to garner more than Group of Five interest when his name officially hits the transfer portal after spending time under a noted QB-whisperer like Petersen.