Duke LB Koby Quansah out indefinitely after thumb surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With exactly a week until the 2019 season kicks off, Duke’s depth in its linebacking corps has taken a bit of a hit.

The football program announced Friday evening that Koby Quansah underwent surgery earlier in the day to stabilize a fractured right thumb. The senior linebacker suffered the injury during practice Thursday.

No timeline for a return has been given as Quansah is officially listed as out indefinitely.

During his time at Duke, Quansah has appeared in 35 games. In 10 appearances (two starts) during a 2018 season that included a broken foot, Quansah, whose official bio states he’s “[l]isted as the starting middle linebacker,” was credited with 38 tackles.

Earlier this summer camp, Quansah was named as one of the Blue Devils’ team captains.