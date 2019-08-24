Miami CB D.J. Ivey suspended for opener, Florida adds four suspensions of their own

A time-honored tradition in college football is underway: Florida-based schools announcing suspensions as their opening game kicks off.
On Saturday in Orlando, both Miami and Florida confirmed a number of players would miss the Week 0 opener at Camping World Stadium that is serving as the first FBS game of the 2019 season.
Confirming earlier reports, the Hurricanes announced that likely starting cornerback D.J. Ivey did not make the trip for a violation of team rules. Al Blades Jr. got the nod in his place opposite veteran corner Trajan Bandy against the Gators.
Scoring perhaps the first victory of the night over their rivals, Florida appeared to one-up the visitors from Coral Gables with not one but four suspensions. Safety Brad Stewart, wideout Rick Wells, defensive back Pat Moorer and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton were held out “for not living up to the Gators standard” but no specifics were issued.
The old in-state rivals are meeting for the first time since 2013 and will shift to an on-campus set in 2024 and 2025 as part of a recently confirmed home-and-home series.
The 2019 FBS college football season is officially underway.
No. 8 Florida was aggressive early on but missed a number chances to really take control of their much-anticipated opener against rival Miami as the Hurricanes scored late to take a 13-7 lead going into halftime of the Week 0 matchup down in Orlando.
Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks had a solid start to the game with 96 yards through the air and a touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney, who did most of the work in shedding tackles and weaving his way 66 yards for the score. Yards were predictably hard to come by on the ground against one of the best front sevens in the country and the Gators recorded only 49 yards on 16 carries at the break.
The story of the game though will undoubtedly prove to be the Hurricanes much maligned offense. Starting freshman signal-caller Jarren Williams had his moments and didn’t seem rattled at all, throwing for 158 yards on 12-of-14 passing with a late touchdown to boot. He engineered a game-opening field goal drive for the first points of the season and seemed to really settle in as the clocked kept ticking as the ceiling for the program seemed to elevate with each passing series.
Of course it helps when you can lean on a feisty defense that forced two turnovers, breaking out the latest edition of the turnover chain on fumble recoveries by Scott Patchan and Shaq Quarterman.
While we were not treated to the most entertaining first half of college football all things considered… does it really matter? These two rivals are certainly setting the stage for the rest of the 2019 season and doing so in an aggressive manner with plenty on the line despite the low score.
College football is back. Officially and absolutely back.
Yes the 2019 campaign is here in the sport that we all know and love and it has returned with a bang in Orlando as old rivals Miami and Florida kick off the 150 anniversary season. While the meeting between the Gators and Hurricanes is appetizing enough, we’re barely 30 minutes into the season and the two have already raised a few eyebrows around the country.
First off, let’s note that one Urban Meyer is at the game. It’s probably not all that surprising to hear considering the recently retired Ohio State head coach is now working for Fox Sports as an analyst. What is interesting is his choice of attire, in this case a Florida polo:
While some Gators fans are appreciative of him winning a pair of national titles in Gainesville, the ending did leave things a little sour so it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction the fan base has to their old coach showing up to watch his former assistant lead the program on Saturday night.
On the other sideline, it didn’t take long for Miami to breakout their newest edition of the famed ‘Turnover Chain.’ In this case the necklace is as gaudy as ever and quite a nod to the local area code. Defensive end Scott Patchan was the first of the season to be able to wear it when he recovered a fumble.
Welcome back college football, we’ve missed you for reasons like the ones above.
We know who will start for Oregon State at quarterback in the season opener but as for who will start under center for the other OSU, that answer is still up in the air.
Oklahoma State released a depth chart for their Week 1 game but failed to name a starting signal-caller, something Mike Gundy will play close to the vest over the coming days before somebody eventually trots out onto the field Friday night.
“Nothing changed,” Gundy said, according to the Associated Press. “Both of them are getting better every day. We have a really good plan in place, it’s not something that I’m going to discuss publicly at this time.”
Both guys in this case refer to redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii grad transfer Dru Brown.
The latter is in his second season on campus after coming back to the mainland but has failed to secure the starting job two years in a row. Brown does have significant experience however, having thrown for 37 touchdowns over 22 games as the Rainbow Warriors starter from 2016-17.
Sanders presents a ton of upside however and is the much more mobile threat with his legs. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, he also redshirted last season like Brown.
Something says both players will probably see time in Corvallis as the vie to replace Taylor Cornelius for the Cowboys but it seems Gundy isn’t giving anything away early in 2019.
If Boise State is going to head across the country to knock off another Power Five program, they’ll be doing so with a very fresh face at quarterback.
In one of the most intriguing Group of Five quarterback battles for the 2019 season, the Broncos have named touted true freshman Hank Bachmeier as the team’s starter under center against Florida State in Week 1.
An early enrollee in the spring, Bachmeier apparently got the leg up he needed from those practices in the race for the starting job after initially becoming one of the program’s highest rated signal-caller recruits as a four-star prep out of Southern California. Though replacing four-year starter Brett Rypien featured as many as five players vying for the gig, the freshman’s chief competition was likely senior Jaylon Henderson — who presumably will be the backup unless he transfers in the next few days.
Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord was also expected to be in the mix but his return from an ACL tear suffered last season likely hampered his cause while freshman QB Kaiden Bennett transferred earlier in the week.
While the decision to go with the true freshman will likely be viewed as a longterm move for the program, head coach Bryan Harsin certainly isn’t easing him into action with the opener coming in Jacksonville against a hungry Seminoles squad looking for something to prove on Aug. 31.