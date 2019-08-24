Mike Gundy isn’t naming a starter just yet for Oklahoma State’s opener

We know who will start for Oregon State at quarterback in the season opener but as for who will start under center for the other OSU, that answer is still up in the air.
Oklahoma State released a depth chart for their Week 1 game but failed to name a starting signal-caller, something Mike Gundy will play close to the vest over the coming days before somebody eventually trots out onto the field Friday night.
“Nothing changed,” Gundy said, according to the Associated Press. “Both of them are getting better every day. We have a really good plan in place, it’s not something that I’m going to discuss publicly at this time.”
Both guys in this case refer to redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii grad transfer Dru Brown.
The latter is in his second season on campus after coming back to the mainland but has failed to secure the starting job two years in a row. Brown does have significant experience however, having thrown for 37 touchdowns over 22 games as the Rainbow Warriors starter from 2016-17.
Sanders presents a ton of upside however and is the much more mobile threat with his legs. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, he also redshirted last season like Brown.
Something says both players will probably see time in Corvallis as the vie to replace Taylor Cornelius for the Cowboys but it seems Gundy isn’t giving anything away early in 2019.
If Boise State is going to head across the country to knock off another Power Five program, they’ll be doing so with a very fresh face at quarterback.
In one of the most intriguing Group of Five quarterback battles for the 2019 season, the Broncos have named touted true freshman Hank Bachmeier as the team’s starter under center against Florida State in Week 1.
An early enrollee in the spring, Bachmeier apparently got the leg up he needed from those practices in the race for the starting job after initially becoming one of the program’s highest rated signal-caller recruits as a four-star prep out of Southern California. Though replacing four-year starter Brett Rypien featured as many as five players vying for the gig, the freshman’s chief competition was likely senior Jaylon Henderson — who presumably will be the backup unless he transfers in the next few days.
Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord was also expected to be in the mix but his return from an ACL tear suffered last season likely hampered his cause while freshman QB Kaiden Bennett transferred earlier in the week.
While the decision to go with the true freshman will likely be viewed as a longterm move for the program, head coach Bryan Harsin certainly isn’t easing him into action with the opener coming in Jacksonville against a hungry Seminoles squad looking for something to prove on Aug. 31.
The recovery from one of the most brutal injuries you’ll see on the football field is going better than expected.
Speaking to ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton provided an update on his rehab from the devastating leg injury he suffered in a game against USF last season and everybody around the program has to be delighted to hear that he’s nearly fully recovered from any nerve damage in his leg.
“With my nerve damage, I’m basically back to 100%. I have full feeling in my foot. You know that’s very rare, sometimes it never comes back for some people and the artery, the blood is flowing great,” Milton said. “So now it’s just about getting range of motion and building strength back up.”
Absolutely awesome to hear and it only adds to the hope that Milton can return to the field at some point next year for the Knights.
As for the upcoming 2019 campaign, his UCF squad will open in Week 1 against Florida A&M with Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush starting in Milton’s place at quarterback.
Like a number of other situations around the country, a quarterback battle going one way has resulted in a signal-caller leaving the other way.
In this case the drama is in Seattle, where Washington head coach Chris Petersen not surprisingly named ex-Georgia starter Jacob Eason as the Huskies starter behind center for the opener. Despite the staff insisting that runner-up/top backup Jake Haener would play quite a bit early in the year though, the redshirt sophomore has instead opted to leave the team on Saturday and all but assuredly put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Eason, a former five-star and true freshman starter for the Bulldogs, has obvious upside in replacing four-year stalwart Jake Browning for the Huskies but he was pushed during spring practices and fall camp by Haener. The latter, a three-star QB coming out of high school, had impressed those in the program and has limited game experience after completing nine of 13 passes for 107 yards, a touchdown and an interception in 2018.
Not content to be a snap away at Washington however, Haener is now following in the footsteps of others who lost QB battles and will instead suit up for somebody else in 2020.
The move likely leaves another Jacob, Jacob Sirmon, as Eason’s backup with the Huskies in 2019.
Haener had his only Power Five offer from Washington coming out as a prep senior but figures to garner more than Group of Five interest when his name officially hits the transfer portal after spending time under a noted QB-whisperer like Petersen.
The waiting is over, college football is officially back.
FCS Villanova seems to have a knack for pulling off upsets to begin the year as they followed up on last year’s win against Temple in the opener by starting 2019 on the right foot with a 34-14 win over No. 13 Colgate in the very first Division I game of the season.
The Wildcats controlled the contest throughout, showing a surprising amount of offensive firepower against a team that sported the best statistical FCS defense in 2018. Sophomore Jalen Jackson kicked off scoring for the entire season when he took a short pass in the flat and turned up field for 18 yards to find pay dirt early in the second quarter:
Jackson would wind up rushing for 64 yards throughout the game and formed a nice tandem with starter Justin Covington (134 yards). Quarterback Danny Smith was a beneficiary from those two churning up yards and keeping the clock going with three touchdown passes and 205 yards through the air. All told Villanova had 444 yards of offense and looked sharp on both sides of the ball during what was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Philadelphia.
FCS All-American candidate Jaquan Amos also made a big contribution in the upset, scoring the first defensive touchdown of the season with this 27 yard pick-six to extend the team’s early lead.
The loss is a disappointing one for a Colgate squad picked to win the Patriot League yet again. While they do have to replace a ton of production on both offense and defense, you could have made a bit of money in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon if you could have predicted the Raiders would allow 6.4 yards per play, 34 points and manage under 300 yards of total offense at the same time.
There will be no rest for Colgate either and little time to regroup as the team heads to Air Force on Aug. 31 in the Falcons’ opener. Villanova returns home to face Lehigh on Sept. 7 during their next contest and may very well find themselves as a ranked team when they do given the size of the upset and how good they looked on Saturday.
While one has to wait a bit longer before Miami and Florida kickoff FBS action, fans from all across the country can at least rejoice that the 150th season of college football is officially underway.