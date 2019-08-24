Mike Gundy won’t name starter for Oklahoma State opener

We know who will start for Oregon State at quarterback in the season opener but as for who will start under center for the other OSU, that answer is still up in the air.

Oklahoma State released a depth chart for their Week 1 game but failed to name a starting signal-caller, something Mike Gundy will play close to the vest over the coming days before somebody eventually trots out onto the field Friday night.

“Nothing changed,” Gundy said, according to the Associated Press. “Both of them are getting better every day. We have a really good plan in place, it’s not something that I’m going to discuss publicly at this time.”

Both guys in this case refer to redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii grad transfer Dru Brown.

The latter is in his second season on campus after coming back to the mainland but has failed to secure the starting job two years in a row. Brown does have significant experience however, having thrown for 37 touchdowns over 22 games as the Rainbow Warriors starter from 2016-17.

Sanders presents a ton of upside however and is the much more mobile threat with his legs. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, he also redshirted last season like Brown.

Something says both players will probably see time in Corvallis as the vie to replace Taylor Cornelius for the Cowboys but it seems Gundy isn’t giving anything away early in 2019.