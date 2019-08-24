Senior QB Jake Luton beats out Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia to start at Oregon State

The Pacific Northwest QB decisions are coming fast and furious.

While we know that Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert is the top option at Oregon and Washington recently named Jacob Eason as the starter, Friday also saw Oregon State stick with a familiar face under center for their upcoming opener.

Head coach Jonathan Smith named sixth-year senior signal-caller Jake Luton as the starter for the Beavers, with the veteran beating out Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia.

“It really started in January, the work he put in, the body of work from spring practice and fall camp,” Smith said, according to The Oregonian. “I will say Tristan really made it tight the last week and a half. But we felt at the end of the day, Jake deserves to go first. I still feel confident we have two guys we can score points with.”

Luton has started nine games overall for the Beavers across two seasons, having won the job out of fall camp twice in 2017 and 2018 before injuries cut short his campaign both years. The NCAA granted him an additional year of eligibility in January and he’s been considered the front-runner for the gig ever since despite the presence of Gebbia.

The opener won’t be an easy one for Luton or the Beavers with Oregon State hosting Oklahoma State on Friday, Aug. 30.