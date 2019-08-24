Villanova scores first TD of 2019 season, nets first win in FCS thanks to upset of No. 13 Colgate

The waiting is over, college football is officially back.
FCS Villanova seems to have a knack for pulling off upsets to begin the year as they followed up on last year’s win against Temple in the opener by starting 2019 on the right foot with a 34-14 win over No. 13 Colgate in the very first Division I game of the season.
The Wildcats controlled the contest throughout, showing a surprising amount of offensive firepower against a team that sported the best statistical FCS defense in 2018. Sophomore Jalen Jackson kicked off scoring for the entire season when he took a short pass in the flat and turned up field for 18 yards to find pay dirt early in the second quarter:
Jackson would wind up rushing for 64 yards throughout the game and formed a nice tandem with starter Justin Covington (134 yards). Quarterback Danny Smith was a beneficiary from those two churning up yards and keeping the clock going with three touchdown passes and 205 yards through the air. All told Villanova had 444 yards of offense and looked sharp on both sides of the ball during what was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Philadelphia.
FCS All-American candidate Jaquan Amos also made a big contribution in the upset, scoring the first defensive touchdown of the season with this 27 yard pick-six to extend the team’s early lead.
The loss is a disappointing one for a Colgate squad picked to win the Patriot League yet again. While they do have to replace a ton of production on both offense and defense, you could have made a bit of money in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon if you could have predicted the Raiders would allow 6.4 yards per play, 34 points and manage under 300 yards of total offense at the same time.
There will be no rest for Colgate either and little time to regroup as the team heads to Air Force on Aug. 31 in the Falcons’ opener. Villanova returns home to face Lehigh on Sept. 7 during their next contest and may very well find themselves as a ranked team when they do given the size of the upset and how good they looked on Saturday.
While one has to wait a bit longer before Miami and Florida kickoff FBS action, fans from all across the country can at least rejoice that the 150th season of college football is officially underway.
Like a number of other situations around the country, a quarterback battle going one way has resulted in a signal-caller leaving the other way.
In this case the drama is in Seattle, where Washington head coach Chris Petersen not surprisingly named ex-Georgia starter Jacob Eason as the Huskies starter behind center for the opener. Despite the staff insisting that runner-up/top backup Jake Haener would play quite a bit early in the year though, the redshirt sophomore has instead opted to leave the team on Saturday and all but assuredly put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Eason, a former five-star and true freshman starter for the Bulldogs, has obvious upside in replacing four-year stalwart Jake Browning for the Huskies but he was pushed during spring practices and fall camp by Haener. The latter, a three-star QB coming out of high school, had impressed those in the program and has limited game experience after completing nine of 13 passes for 107 yards, a touchdown and an interception in 2018.
Not content to be a snap away at Washington however, Haener is now following in the footsteps of others who lost QB battles and will instead suit up for somebody else in 2020.
The move likely leaves another Jacob, Jacob Sirmon, as Eason’s backup with the Huskies in 2019.
Haener had his only Power Five offer from Washington coming out as a prep senior but figures to garner more than Group of Five interest when his name officially hits the transfer portal after spending time under a noted QB-whisperer like Petersen.
New Texas State head coach Jake Spavital has his guy under center.
According to local reports out of the program, sophomore Tyler Vitt has been named the starting quarterback for the Bobcats this season.
Vitt started seven games for the team last season and played in two more as a freshman. Though he did throw for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2018, the team failed to win a game with Vitt running the offense during a miserable campaign in San Marcos that led to a coaching change.
The signal-caller beat out JUCO transfer Gresch Jensen, who was considered by some to be the leader in the battle given that he had previously played under new offensive coordinator Bob Stitt while the two were at Montana.
Vitt’s first start under the new regime won’t be an easy one however as Texas State opens down the road in College Station against at top 25 outfit in Texas A&M on Aug. 29.
The Pacific Northwest QB decisions are coming fast and furious.
While we know that Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert is the top option at Oregon and Washington recently named Jacob Eason as the starter, Friday also saw Oregon State stick with a familiar face under center for their upcoming opener.
Head coach Jonathan Smith named sixth-year senior signal-caller Jake Luton as the starter for the Beavers, with the veteran beating out Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia.
“It really started in January, the work he put in, the body of work from spring practice and fall camp,” Smith said, according to The Oregonian. “I will say Tristan really made it tight the last week and a half. But we felt at the end of the day, Jake deserves to go first. I still feel confident we have two guys we can score points with.”
Luton has started nine games overall for the Beavers across two seasons, having won the job out of fall camp twice in 2017 and 2018 before injuries cut short his campaign both years. The NCAA granted him an additional year of eligibility in January and he’s been considered the front-runner for the gig ever since despite the presence of Gebbia.
The opener won’t be an easy one for Luton or the Beavers with Oregon State hosting Oklahoma State on Friday, Aug. 30.
Miami-Florida isn’t the only football that people are noticing in Orlando this week.
The city’s actual home team of UCF had a bit of news to share on the first college football Saturday of the 2019 season and big news it was in the form of two key transfers receiving waivers to be immediately eligible for the year.
Offensive lineman Tony Gray should provide added depth up front for the Knights after transferring in from Ole Miss. He appeared in four games for the Rebels last season as a redshirt freshman and was considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Figuring to make a little more of impact right away is Cam Goode, who headed South after transferring over from Virginia Tech. He was also considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school and should help shore up a defensive line that is one of the few question marks about the team this season.
UCF opens against FCS Florida A&M at home on Aug. 29 and then will hit the road during Week 2 for a game against in-state rival Florida Atlantic.