Arkansas and Cincinnati schedule 2022 season opener

Arkansas and Cincinnati have never played on the football field, but all of that will change when the 2022 season rolls around. The two schools have agreed to a future game to be played as the 2022 season opener.
Arkansas will host Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Fayetteville. The agreement is a one-game deal between the SEC and American school.
the addition of Cincinnati to the 2022 schedule completes the schedule for the Razorbacks. In addition o eight SEC contests and the newly scheduled season opener against Cincinnati, Arkansas will also host Missouri State and Liberty. Arkansas is also scheduled for a road game at BYU in 2022. The SEC mandates that members play at least one program from another power conference each season, so it should be assumed Arkansas is getting credit for that requirement by using BYU or Cincinnati as an exception, which has been the case previously in the conference.
Arkansas has no power conference opponents lined up for non-conference play this season but the Razorbacks will travel to Notre Dame in 2020 and host Texas in 2021.
The addition of Arkansas gives Cincinnati another power conference opponent to highlight the future non-conference schedule. The Bearcats face UCLA and Ohio State this season, Nebraska in 2020, Indiana and Notre Dame in 2021, Indiana in 2022, and Pitt in 2023 and 2024 (as part of a home-and-home deal).
The last time Cincinnati played a team from the SEC was 2011 against Vanderbilt in the Liberty Bowl. Cincinnati is 5-21-1 all-time against teams currently in the SEC. The last win by Cincinnati against an SEC member was in 1996 against Kentucky.
Arkansas is 121-54-8 all-time against teams currently playing in the AAC. Arkansas defeated Tulsa last season.
Facing a misdemeanor gun charge, Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore has been suspended from the season opener. Texas head coach Tom Herman announced the suspension on Monday, but he did not dictate how long the suspension may last.
“We’re gathering information,” Herman said Monday, according to ESPN. “We’re hoping the legal process is concluded soon.”
A suspension while any legal process is playing out is the standard operating procedure for most situations, and this will apparently be no different.
Moore was arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The weapon in question was a pistol, which was loaded.
Moore played in six games for Texas in 2018, in which he recorded 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions as a freshman. His 2018 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury midway through the season.
Texas opens the 2019 season with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31 in primetime. The Longhorns face LSU in Austin in Week 2.
The Texas Longhorn football family was saddened recently with the loss of Cedric Benson. The former Longhorn will be remembered this season with a decal on the back of the football helmet featuring Benson’s former Texas uniform number.
As shown in the glimpses of the Texas football helmets leading up to the season opener this weekend against Louisiana Tech, a black circle decal with the No. 32 was seen to the right of the player’s own uniform number. It was not defined how long the decal will remain on the football helmet, suggesting there is a possibility it may not be used for the entire football season. Regardless, it makes sense to pay tribute to the fallen Longhorn at the start of the season.
Benson, who played for Texas from 2001 through 2004 and rushed for 5,540 yards and 64 touchdowns, died in an auto accident earlier this month when his motorcycle was hit by a minivan. He went on to be the fourth-overall pick of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed some success in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texas will face Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Louisville has perhaps one of the most suitably named quarterback ready to lead the offense in the season opener Monday night against Notre Dame. Jawon Pass has been named the starting quarterback for the Cardinals by new head coach Scott Satterfield.
Pass was the most likely candidate for the starting job, especially after an injury cost Malik Cunningham a shot to win the starting job. Pass was Louisville’s leading passer with 1,960 yards and eight touchdowns last season, mostly serving as the team’s starter. However, Pass and Cunningham split playing time later in the season as Pass proved to have some issues with interceptions (12 picks thrown) and inconsistent pass accuracy. Cunningham was slightly better with accuracy but still had room for improvement as well.
Fortunately for Satterfield, he feels Pass has really come along since the former Appalachian State head coach moved to Louisville.
“There’s times when he looks unbelievable, like really, really good,” Satterfield said. “Obviously, he’s a big, tall and strong quarterback. When he stands in there and really follows through he looks how you are supposed to look. There’s times when his footwork is off and the ball sails on him, but he’s gotten a lot better than that. I think he has an opportunity to really have a good season and play well for us.”
Satterfield also noted Cunningham has returned to practices and is working his way back into the mix, whether that means as a starter or a solid back-up option still to be determined later.
“A lot of it depends on what he does in the next couple of days,” Satterfield said. “You know, he is looking good. I mean he is throwing the ball; he is doing a lot of good things. With Malik his strength is running, and you want to be able to do that 100 percent so well know a lot more of it come the end of the week.”
Pass will get his first test Monday night against a Notre Dame team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, and the Fighting Irish tend to bring some good defense to the field.
The Pac-12 is taking steps forward to be a more transparent conference when it comes to football officiating in 2019. As part of the promise to deliver a revamped protocol for communications related to officiating, the Pac-12 delivered an outline of just how the conference will handle postgame communications.
The Pac-12 will issue a public statement on any controversial calls regarding game-ending calls or no-calls that impact the result of the game, any call involving a significant error in officiating mechanics, any call involving an error in rules interpretation, or any other extraordinary circumstance (like, say, a marching band and fans rushing the field to celebrate while the opposing team is returning a kickoff). Not that this will make fans of any team feeling robbed of a victory feel any better, but it is good to know the Pac-12 will attempt to hold their officials accountable with instant clarification and interpretations should the Pac-12 Vice President of Officiating feels it necessary to speak publicly on the subject.
The public statements won’t be delayed too long either. The Pac-12 will share any public statements no later than the end of the day following the game, giving the conference time to carefully review the calls and situations as needed.
“We learned a lot from the independent review and I want to thank our subcommittee of athletic directors for overseeing this important work,” Scott said in a released statement. “We are committed to implementing the review recommendations to ensure that our officiating program is as strong as possible. Strengthened replay protocols and increased transparency are essential to this goal.”
The Pac-12 also released a new Centralized Replay Manual that explains the official process and procedures for official reviews. This new outline will go into effect this fall.
It’s important to note, these changes won’t necessarily mean the games are officiated any better, but the conference will at least be taking a baby step forward with trying to uphold the integrity of its officiating within the conference.
The SEC is also trying some new things to improve communication regarding officiating questions this fall. The SEC has already introduced a new Twitter account specifically for officiating clarifications and explanations.