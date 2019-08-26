Former team doctor suing Penn State, James Franklin over alleged pressure to clear injured players

Dr. Scott A. Lynch has filed a lawsuit against Penn State and Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin over what he says was “repeated” instances of the coaching attempting to influence Lynch to clear injured players to return to action.
The 43-page suit, filed by Philadelphia attorney Steven F. Marino in Dauphin County (Pa.) Court, does not cite specific examples, but says the coach attempted to sway medical decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.” He seeks $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.
Lynch was removed from his positions as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. The university said the change was because it preferred a physician based in State College; Lynch is based out of Hershey, Pa. Lynch says that reasoning is “wholly false” and was merely a coverup by Penn State, according to PennLive, which broke the story.
In addition to Franklin, Lynch lists Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, AD Sandy Barbour, senior associate AD Charmelle Green and Dr. Kevin P. Black, chair orthopedics and rehabilitation for Penn State as defendants.
Lynch was replaced Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who served in the post for 20 years before being replaced by Lynch, who took over in 2013.