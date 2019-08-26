Getty Images

Geoff Collins reveals anti-depth chart at Georgia Tech

By Zach BarnettAug 26, 2019
Monday is Depth Chart Day in college football, the day in which coaches have to show their cards in regards to who’s actually going to start when the season finally gets underway this weekend.

Of course, they don’t have to show their cards. Plenty of coaches litter their depth charts with ORs or simply decline to reveal a starting quarterback until one man takes the first snap and the other(s) do not.

And then there’s Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins.

The new Yellow Jackets head coach is reimagining Ramblin’ Wreck football not just in brand, but in scheme. As such, he has an advantage as a new head coach since he has no starters, and he’s using that to his advantage with this anti-depth chart.

Collins simply lists the players he expects to play in numerical order, but the actual starters are not listed. The program explains it like this:

Since he was first asked about depth charts and two-deeps, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has insisted that he doesn’t believe in them. He coaches his student-athletes to be ABOVE THE LINE (ATL). Those who are ATL are ready to play and can see game action, while others work to get to that level. In place of a traditional depth chart that often omits some student-athletes who see game action and lists others who seldom enter the game, Georgia Tech will list student-athletes who are above the line, in numerical order by position (studentathletes that started the previous game are printed in bold).

Here’s how it looks.

“I don’t believe in naming starters, I don’t believe in naming backups,” he shared with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month

“The second you get labeled as a backup you start preparing as a backup, you start practicing like a backup. But if you know you’re going to play and get meaningful reps because of your preparation and how well you do in practice, you’re going to practice like a starter, you’re going to prepare like a starter.”

Georgia Tech and its ATL players will hit the field Thursday night at No. 1 Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

Arkansas picks SMU transfer over A&M transfer for QB1

By Zach BarnettAug 26, 2019
If you want a factoid that aptly sums up Arkansas’ 2-10 season of 2018, it’s this: the Hogs’ top two quarterbacks last season — Ty Storey and Cole Kelley both transferred, and neither of them won the job elsewhere.

Chandler Morris will be on campus in 2020, but until then Chad Morris brought in a pair of transfers in SMU’s Ben Hicks (whom Morris recruited and coached before taking the Arkansas gig) and Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel.

On Monday, Arkansas announced Hicks has won the job.

Hicks is obviously familiar with the offense and the coaching staff, where at SMU he set school records in passing yards (9,081), total offense (8,977), touchdown passes (71), touchdowns responsible for (74), completions (718) and 300-yard games (12). The Waco, Texas, native threw for 2,582 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine starts without Morris a year ago.

Arkansas opens its season against Portland State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Former team doctor suing Penn State, James Franklin over alleged pressure to clear injured players

By Zach BarnettAug 26, 2019
Dr. Scott A. Lynch has filed a lawsuit against Penn State and Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin over what he says was “repeated” instances of the coaching attempting to influence Lynch to clear injured players to return to action.

The 43-page suit, filed by Philadelphia attorney Steven F. Marino in Dauphin County (Pa.) Court, does not cite specific examples, but says the coach attempted to sway medical decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.” He seeks $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.

Lynch was removed from his positions as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. The university said the change was because it preferred a physician based in State College; Lynch is based out of Hershey, Pa. Lynch says that reasoning is “wholly false” and was merely a coverup by Penn State, according to PennLive, which broke the story.

In addition to Franklin, Lynch lists Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, AD Sandy Barbour, senior associate AD Charmelle Green and Dr. Kevin P. Black, chair orthopedics and rehabilitation for Penn State as defendants.

Lynch was replaced Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who served in the post for 20 years before being replaced by Lynch, who took over in 2013.

 

Michael Penix to start at QB for Indiana vs. Ball State

By Zach BarnettAug 26, 2019
Michael Penix will be Indiana’s starting quarterback this season, Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen announced Monday.

A redshirt freshman from Tampa, Penix overcame tough competition and a torn ACL to win the job. He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2018, hitting a total of 21-of-34 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 45 yards, before an ACL tear against Penn State on Oct. 20 knocked him out for the season.

Penix rehabbed the knee to the point where he beat out both incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey and 4-star Utah transfer Jack Tuttle to win the job.

“It was a very difficult decision in regards to the competition involved with the young men, Jake (sic) Tuttle, Peyton’s an awesome kid, one of the finest young men I’ve ever been around. So much respect for him,” Allen told the Indianapolis Star.

Indiana opens its season Saturday against Ball State at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium (noon ET, CBS Sports Network).

Tennessee suspends DB Bryce Thompson amid domestic assault arrest

By Zach BarnettAug 26, 2019
Tennessee has suspended defensive back Bryce Thompson indefinitely after he was arrested on charges of domestic assault, the program announced Monday.

“We hold our student-athletes to a high standard,” said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee.”

Thompson was arrested Saturday night after witnesses heard him tell his girlfriend, “I am going to slap the (expletive) out of you,” according to a University of Tennessee Police Department report.

Witnesses also told police that Thompson said he was going to “shoot up the school.”

Thompson has denied making any threats against the woman or the school.

He has been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and since released on bond, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

A native of Irmo, S.C., Thompson was a Freshman All-American in 2018, recording 34 tackles with three interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, four TFLs and one sack.