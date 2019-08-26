Pac-12 follows SEC’s lead with new communications protocols for football officiating

The Pac-12 is taking steps forward to be a more transparent conference when it comes to football officiating in 2019. As part of the promise to deliver a revamped protocol for communications related to officiating, the Pac-12 delivered an outline of just how the conference will handle postgame communications.

The Pac-12 will issue a public statement on any controversial calls regarding game-ending calls or no-calls that impact the result of the game, any call involving a significant error in officiating mechanics, any call involving an error in rules interpretation, or any other extraordinary circumstance (like, say, a marching band and fans rushing the field to celebrate while the opposing team is returning a kickoff). Not that this will make fans of any team feeling robbed of a victory feel any better, but it is good to know the Pac-12 will attempt to hold their officials accountable with instant clarification and interpretations should the Pac-12 Vice President of Officiating feels it necessary to speak publicly on the subject.

The public statements won’t be delayed too long either. The Pac-12 will share any public statements no later than the end of the day following the game, giving the conference time to carefully review the calls and situations as needed.

“We learned a lot from the independent review and I want to thank our subcommittee of athletic directors for overseeing this important work,” Scott said in a released statement. “We are committed to implementing the review recommendations to ensure that our officiating program is as strong as possible. Strengthened replay protocols and increased transparency are essential to this goal.”

The Pac-12 also released a new Centralized Replay Manual that explains the official process and procedures for official reviews. This new outline will go into effect this fall.

It’s important to note, these changes won’t necessarily mean the games are officiated any better, but the conference will at least be taking a baby step forward with trying to uphold the integrity of its officiating within the conference.

The SEC is also trying some new things to improve communication regarding officiating questions this fall. The SEC has already introduced a new Twitter account specifically for officiating clarifications and explanations.

