Texas to pay tribute to former Longhorn Cedric Benson with helmet decal

The Texas Longhorn football family was saddened recently with the loss of Cedric Benson. The former Longhorn will be remembered this season with a decal on the back of the football helmet featuring Benson’s former Texas uniform number.
As shown in the glimpses of the Texas football helmets leading up to the season opener this weekend against Louisiana Tech, a black circle decal with the No. 32 was seen to the right of the player’s own uniform number. It was not defined how long the decal will remain on the football helmet, suggesting there is a possibility it may not be used for the entire football season. Regardless, it makes sense to pay tribute to the fallen Longhorn at the start of the season.
Benson, who played for Texas from 2001 through 2004 and rushed for 5,540 yards and 64 touchdowns, died in an auto accident earlier this month when his motorcycle was hit by a minivan. He went on to be the fourth-overall pick of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed some success in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texas will face Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Louisville has perhaps one of the most suitably named quarterback ready to lead the offense in the season opener Monday night against Notre Dame. Jawon Pass has been named the starting quarterback for the Cardinals by new head coach Scott Satterfield.
Pass was the most likely candidate for the starting job, especially after an injury cost Malik Cunningham a shot to win the starting job. Pass was Louisville’s leading passer with 1,960 yards and eight touchdowns last season, mostly serving as the team’s starter. However, Pass and Cunningham split playing time later in the season as Pass proved to have some issues with interceptions (12 picks thrown) and inconsistent pass accuracy. Cunningham was slightly better with accuracy but still had room for improvement as well.
Fortunately for Satterfield, he feels Pass has really come along since the former Appalachian State head coach moved to Louisville.
“There’s times when he looks unbelievable, like really, really good,” Satterfield said. “Obviously, he’s a big, tall and strong quarterback. When he stands in there and really follows through he looks how you are supposed to look. There’s times when his footwork is off and the ball sails on him, but he’s gotten a lot better than that. I think he has an opportunity to really have a good season and play well for us.”
Satterfield also noted Cunningham has returned to practices and is working his way back into the mix, whether that means as a starter or a solid back-up option still to be determined later.
“A lot of it depends on what he does in the next couple of days,” Satterfield said. “You know, he is looking good. I mean he is throwing the ball; he is doing a lot of good things. With Malik his strength is running, and you want to be able to do that 100 percent so well know a lot more of it come the end of the week.”
Pass will get his first test Monday night against a Notre Dame team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, and the Fighting Irish tend to bring some good defense to the field.
The Pac-12 is taking steps forward to be a more transparent conference when it comes to football officiating in 2019. As part of the promise to deliver a revamped protocol for communications related to officiating, the Pac-12 delivered an outline of just how the conference will handle postgame communications.
The Pac-12 will issue a public statement on any controversial calls regarding game-ending calls or no-calls that impact the result of the game, any call involving a significant error in officiating mechanics, any call involving an error in rules interpretation, or any other extraordinary circumstance (like, say, a marching band and fans rushing the field to celebrate while the opposing team is returning a kickoff). Not that this will make fans of any team feeling robbed of a victory feel any better, but it is good to know the Pac-12 will attempt to hold their officials accountable with instant clarification and interpretations should the Pac-12 Vice President of Officiating feels it necessary to speak publicly on the subject.
The public statements won’t be delayed too long either. The Pac-12 will share any public statements no later than the end of the day following the game, giving the conference time to carefully review the calls and situations as needed.
“We learned a lot from the independent review and I want to thank our subcommittee of athletic directors for overseeing this important work,” Scott said in a released statement. “We are committed to implementing the review recommendations to ensure that our officiating program is as strong as possible. Strengthened replay protocols and increased transparency are essential to this goal.”
The Pac-12 also released a new Centralized Replay Manual that explains the official process and procedures for official reviews. This new outline will go into effect this fall.
It’s important to note, these changes won’t necessarily mean the games are officiated any better, but the conference will at least be taking a baby step forward with trying to uphold the integrity of its officiating within the conference.
The SEC is also trying some new things to improve communication regarding officiating questions this fall. The SEC has already introduced a new Twitter account specifically for officiating clarifications and explanations.
To the surprise of almost nobody, perhaps, Josh Jackson will be the starting quarterback for the Maryland Terrapins this fall. Head coach Mike Locksley made that decision official on Monday as the Terps are preparing for their season opener this weekend against Howard.
Jackson was the starting quarterback at Virginia Tech each of the past two seasons, although his 2018 season was cut short due to injury last September. Jackson underwent surgery for a fractured left fibula after suffering the injury in an upset loss to Old Dominion early in the 2018 season. Jackson had completed 36 of 58 pass attempts for 575 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies in 2018. As a freshman in 2017, Jackson passed for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions and he rushed for 324 yards and six more touchdowns for the Hokies.
Jackson transferred to Maryland this offseason as a graduate transfer. The addition of Jackson was a nice addition for Locksley fresh into the job and was expected to give Maryland a solid option at quarterback to begin the season. Maryland ranked 13th in passing offense in 2018 with just 141.3 passing yards per game as a team, with the third-fewest touchdowns thrown (12, tied with Michigan State; only Illinois (10) and Rutgers (5) had fewer touchdowns thrown among Big Ten teams) in the conference. No team in the Big Ten attempted fewer passes per game than Maryland last season, with just 20.1 attempts per game.
Supposing Jackson retains the job after the season opener, he’ll go head-to-head against a former ACC foe, Syracuse, in Week 2. Jackson did not face the Orange during his brief time at Virginia Tech.
Monday is Depth Chart Day in college football, the day in which coaches have to show their cards in regards to who’s actually going to start when the season finally gets underway this weekend.
Of course, they don’t have to show their cards. Plenty of coaches litter their depth charts with ORs or simply decline to reveal a starting quarterback until one man takes the first snap and the other(s) do not.
And then there’s Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins.
The new Yellow Jackets head coach is reimagining Ramblin’ Wreck football not just in brand, but in scheme. As such, he has an advantage as a new head coach since he has no starters, and he’s using that to his advantage with this anti-depth chart.
Collins simply lists the players he expects to play in numerical order, but the actual starters are not listed. The program explains it like this:
Since he was first asked about depth charts and two-deeps, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has insisted that he doesn’t believe in them. He coaches his student-athletes to be ABOVE THE LINE (ATL). Those who are ATL are ready to play and can see game action, while others work to get to that level. In place of a traditional depth chart that often omits some student-athletes who see game action and lists others who seldom enter the game, Georgia Tech will list student-athletes who are above the line, in numerical order by position (studentathletes that started the previous game are printed in bold).
Here’s how it looks.
“I don’t believe in naming starters, I don’t believe in naming backups,” he shared with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month
“The second you get labeled as a backup you start preparing as a backup, you start practicing like a backup. But if you know you’re going to play and get meaningful reps because of your preparation and how well you do in practice, you’re going to practice like a starter, you’re going to prepare like a starter.”
Georgia Tech and its ATL players will hit the field Thursday night at No. 1 Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network).