After offseason pot arrest, App State suspends top receiver for opener

An off-field situation earlier this offseason will bleed onto the field for Appalachian State, at least initially.
In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. Three months later, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz has announced that the star wide receiver will be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener next Saturday. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.
The suspension means Sutton will be ineligible to take the field against FCS East Tennessee State at Kidd Brewer Stadium. He would then be eligible to return for the following weekend’s game against Charlotte.
During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
One of the handfuls of players who lost out in their respective quarterback battles last week could already be zeroing in on a new college football home.
Last Friday, Washington confirmed that former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has been named as the Huskies’ starter under center. A day later, UW confirmed that one of the quarterbacks on the wrong side of the competition, redshirt sophomore Jake Haener, had decided to leave the football program and would be placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.
In the coming hours and days, it was subsequently reported that the California native is casting a very serious eye at Fresno State as a potential, or even likely, destination.
Regardless of where Haener ultimately ends up, he’ll have to sit out the 2019 season if the move is to another FBS school. He would then, starting with the 2020 season, have two years of eligibility to use.
Haener was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Haener completed nine of his 13 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The kickoff to the 2019 season is just a couple of days away, and the defending national champion’s roster, like most others in the sport, remains a fluid situation.
Monday, Dabo Swinney confirmed that Logan Cash has left his Clemson football program and withdrawn from classes at the university. The head coach gave no specific reason for the defensive lineman’s decision to “move on.”
Cash, who enrolled at the school early, was set to redshirt his true freshman season after undergoing back surgery earlier this offseason.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Cash was rated as the No. 28 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 43 player at any position in the state of Georgia. At this point in time, it’s uncertain if the lineman will continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
“I’m not sure what his future plans are,” Swinney said according to 247Sports.com.
Clemson will open the 2019 campaign Thursday night against Georgia Tech in Death Valley.
Arkansas and Cincinnati have never played on the football field, but all of that will change when the 2022 season rolls around. The two schools have agreed to a future game to be played as the 2022 season opener.
Arkansas will host Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Fayetteville. The agreement is a one-game deal between the SEC and American school.
the addition of Cincinnati to the 2022 schedule completes the schedule for the Razorbacks. In addition o eight SEC contests and the newly scheduled season opener against Cincinnati, Arkansas will also host Missouri State and Liberty. Arkansas is also scheduled for a road game at BYU in 2022. The SEC mandates that members play at least one program from another power conference each season, so it should be assumed Arkansas is getting credit for that requirement by using BYU or Cincinnati as an exception, which has been the case previously in the conference.
Arkansas has no power conference opponents lined up for non-conference play this season but the Razorbacks will travel to Notre Dame in 2020 and host Texas in 2021.
The addition of Arkansas gives Cincinnati another power conference opponent to highlight the future non-conference schedule. The Bearcats face UCLA and Ohio State this season, Nebraska in 2020, Indiana and Notre Dame in 2021, Indiana in 2022, and Pitt in 2023 and 2024 (as part of a home-and-home deal).
The last time Cincinnati played a team from the SEC was 2011 against Vanderbilt in the Liberty Bowl. Cincinnati is 5-21-1 all-time against teams currently in the SEC. The last win by Cincinnati against an SEC member was in 1996 against Kentucky.
Arkansas is 121-54-8 all-time against teams currently playing in the AAC. Arkansas defeated Tulsa last season.
Facing a misdemeanor gun charge, Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore has been suspended from the season opener. Texas head coach Tom Herman announced the suspension on Monday, but he did not dictate how long the suspension may last.
“We’re gathering information,” Herman said Monday, according to ESPN. “We’re hoping the legal process is concluded soon.”
A suspension while any legal process is playing out is the standard operating procedure for most situations, and this will apparently be no different.
Moore was arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The weapon in question was a pistol, which was loaded.
Moore played in six games for Texas in 2018, in which he recorded 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions as a freshman. His 2018 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury midway through the season.
Texas opens the 2019 season with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31 in primetime. The Longhorns face LSU in Austin in Week 2.