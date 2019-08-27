After offseason pot arrest, App State suspends top receiver for opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An off-field situation earlier this offseason will bleed onto the field for Appalachian State, at least initially.

In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. Three months later, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz has announced that the star wide receiver will be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener next Saturday. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.

The suspension means Sutton will be ineligible to take the field against FCS East Tennessee State at Kidd Brewer Stadium. He would then be eligible to return for the following weekend’s game against Charlotte.

During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.

Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.