Alabama suspends top two RBs for first half of opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For its opener against Duke, Alabama is a roughly five-touchdown favorite. This development will make that expected blowout mildly interesting for a couple of quarters. Maybe.

According to al.com‘s Joseph Goodman, Najee Harris (pictured) and Brian Robinson have been suspended for the first half of this Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Per Goodman, the suspension was triggered by the pair missing a mandatory team function.

Harris is No. 1 on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart at running back, Robinson No. 2.

With the twin suspensions, it’s expected true freshman Keilan Robinson will get the start against the ACC school. Coming out of high school in Washington D.C., the 5-9, 184-pounder was rated as the No. 15 back in the country.

Harris’ 783 yards rushing last season were second on the team to Damien Harris, who is now in the NFL. Robinson’s 272 were fourth behind the two Harrises and Josh Jacobs, who is also now in the NFL.