Alex Delton to start at QB for TCU, but competition not over

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Delton has won the first battle in TCU’s ongoing quarterback competition, but he has not won the war.

Frogs head coach Gary Patterson declared on Tuesday that the Kansas State graduate transfer will take the first snap for the Frogs’ opener Saturday versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but he will not take all the snaps. Delton edged out true freshman Max Duggan to win the job, but Duggan will still play.

In fact, Patterson said Duggan will take snaps in the first quarter on Saturday, calling him the “sixth man,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The TCU quarterback derby was an odd one, pitting graduate transfer Delton, true freshman Duggan, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers (who is still recovering from a drop-foot condition resulting from an injury that ended his high school career one game into his senior season), Mike Collins (a Penn transfer), Georgia transfer Matthew Downing and Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, who is A) recovering from a shoulder injury and B) appealing the NCAA’s denial of his immediate eligibility waiver.

Delton was a team captain at Kansas State and immediately assumed a leadership position at TCU. While backing up Skylar Thompson a year ago, Delton completed 44-of-80 passes for 554 yards with two touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 85 times for 234 yards and two scores.