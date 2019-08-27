Arkansas sidelines RB T.J. Hammonds for first four games of season

Another hour, another suspension on which to post.
In late February, Chad Morris confirmed that T.J. Hammonds was not a part of his Arkansas football team “right now” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order. Three months later, Hammonds was back with the program.
Apparently, there were strings attached to the return, though, as the head coach confirmed Monday that Hammonds will “not be with the team” for the first four games of the 2019 regular season. Morris gave no specific reason for the forced hiatus.
The back will be suspended for games against Portland State, Ole Miss, Colorado State and San Jose State; he’ll be eligible to return for the Sept. 28 game against Texas A&M.
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Maybe the third time, this time in the Mountain West, will be the charm for John Humphrey.
Jay Norvell confirmed Monday that Humphrey has decided to transfer into his Nevada football program and continue his collegiate playing career with the Wolf Pack. As a graduate transfer from Arizona State, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. There’s a possibility he could petition for a sixth year that could be used in 2020 as well.
Humphrey comes to Nevada with a personal connection as Norvell was one of his recruiters prior to signing with Oklahoma.
“He’s a kid that I’ve known for a long time,” the head coach said according to NevadaSportsNet.com. “He’s a skill player. He’s a defensive back/wide receiver, excellent special teams kid with great speed. We’re excited to have him on our roster.”
Humphrey was a three-star member of Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 player at any position in the state of Texas. In April of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from OU; a month later, he announced his decision to transfer to ASU.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphrey put up huge numbers in his Sun Devils debut, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State. In large part because of a knee injury sustained in the opener, however, he finished that season with just 13 catches, 177 yards and the one touchdown.
A torn Achilles tendon sustained in March of last year cost Humphrey the entire 2018 season as well.
Albeit briefly, James Franklin has addressed an off-field development that leveled some damning claims against the head coach and his Penn State football program.
This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.
In a statement Monday, Penn State Health wrote that “we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives.” In meeting with the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Idaho, Franklin opened his remarks by touching on the lawsuit in his first public comments on the matter.
“We’ll continue to vigorously defend our program and all its participants in this matter,” Franklin stated. “As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is [of] the utmost importance to us.”
“After that, we’ll have no further comment,” the coach added.
The 43-page lawsuit does not cite specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”
The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.
Suspension Day at CFT continues unabated, with East Carolina the latest to slap the ban hammer on members of its football program.
Over the weekend, a pair of players from the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Delvontae Harris, 20, and cornerback Juan Powell, 20, were arrested on one count each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. It’s alleged that police officers, responding to a complaint that two adult males were breaking into vehicles in downtown Greenville, found Harris (pictured) and Powell in the area and that the football players admitted breaking into one vehicle.
In a statement Sunday, head coach Mike Houston confirmed that both Harris and Powell have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
As I have stated before, certain things are non-negotiable. Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something we take very seriously. Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion. While I am disappointed with the actions of both players, we will support them throughout this process. Moving forward, our focus is centered on NC State.
Powell was expected to start as a true freshman for the Pirates, or at least see significant action his first season with the AAC school. Harris, a redshirt sophomore who is a criminal justice major, appeared in eight games this past season, mostly on special teams.
The offseason travails of Quez Watkins will, briefly, extend into the regular season.
In late January, it was reported that Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. In late June, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
The news regarding the wide receiver was even more positive a month later as head coach Jay Hopson confirmed that Watkins was expected to join the rest of his teammates for the start of summer camp. While that indeed happened, the pause button has been hit on the feel-good storyline for the Eagles as Hopson revealed this week that Watkins will miss the first two games of the 2019 regular season, at home against FCS Alcorn State Aug. 31 and then on the road against Mississippi State the following weekend.
The receiver would then be eligible to return for the Sept. 14 game against Troy.
Hopson declined to address the specific issue or issues that led to what walks, talks, looks and smells like a suspension.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.