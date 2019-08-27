Arrested East Carolina duo suspended indefinitely

Suspension Day at CFT continues unabated, with East Carolina the latest to slap the ban hammer on members of its football program.
Over the weekend, a pair of players from the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Delvontae Harris, 20, and cornerback Juan Powell, 20, were arrested on one count each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. It’s alleged that police officers, responding to a complaint that two adult males were breaking into vehicles in downtown Greenville, found Harris (pictured) and Powell in the area and that the football players admitted breaking into one vehicle.
In a statement Sunday, head coach Mike Houston confirmed that both Harris and Powell have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
As I have stated before, certain things are non-negotiable. Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something we take very seriously. Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion. While I am disappointed with the actions of both players, we will support them throughout this process. Moving forward, our focus is centered on NC State.
Powell was expected to start as a true freshman for the Pirates, or at least see significant action his first season with the AAC school. Harris, a redshirt sophomore who is a criminal justice major, appeared in eight games this past season, mostly on special teams.
Albeit briefly, James Franklin has addressed an off-field development that leveled some damning claims against the head coach and his Penn State football program.
This month, Dr. Scott A. Lynch filed a lawsuit claiming he was pressured into clearing injured players to return to the playing field, with his complaints regarding the alleged interference leading to his removal as Penn State’s team orthopedic physician and the university’s director of athletic medicine in March. Named as defendants in the suit are Franklin, PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the university itself, among others.
In a statement Monday, Penn State Health wrote that “we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives.” In meeting with the media Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Idaho, Franklin opened his remarks by touching on the lawsuit in his first public comments on the matter.
“We’ll continue to vigorously defend our program and all its participants in this matter,” Franklin stated. “As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is [of] the utmost importance to us.”
“After that, we’ll have no further comment,” the coach added.
The 43-page lawsuit does not cite specific examples of interference on the part of Franklin or any other members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, writing instead that Franklin attempted to sway medical treatment and return-to-play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”
The doctor is seeking $50,000 in damages for violating his rights as a whistleblower.
The offseason travails of Quez Watkins will, briefly, extend into the regular season.
In late January, it was reported that Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. In late June, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
The news regarding the wide receiver was even more positive a month later as head coach Jay Hopson confirmed that Watkins was expected to join the rest of his teammates for the start of summer camp. While that indeed happened, the pause button has been hit on the feel-good storyline for the Eagles as Hopson revealed this week that Watkins will miss the first two games of the 2019 regular season, at home against FCS Alcorn State Aug. 31 and then on the road against Mississippi State the following weekend.
The receiver would then be eligible to return for the Sept. 14 game against Troy.
Hopson declined to address the specific issue or issues that led to what walks, talks, looks and smells like a suspension.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.
Luke Laufenberg may be gone, but his football team is ensuring he won’t be forgotten.
Following a two-year battle with leukemia, the 21-year-old UTEP tight end died earlier this month. Monday, the Miners announced that the football team will pay tribute to Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opener against Houston Baptist in the Sun Bowl.
According to the program, the tribute will take place between the first and second quarters as a framed jersey will be presented to the player’s family. Additionally, UTEP players will wear black “Luke” stickers on their helmets throughout the 2019 season.
“Luke Laufenberg touched our hearts and souls forever,” head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement on the day of Laufenberg’s passing. “His spirit and fight are reminders of what it means to play and coach the game of football. He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person. He was a very talented young man [who] lived his life and left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with. He was a wonderful individual and will not be forgotten on our football team. Our student-athletes learned from how he prepared himself and the way he handled adversity. I know Luke loved playing football for UTEP and he will forever be a MINER!”
Laufenberg actually began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Texas A&M. On the day after Christmas 2017, Laufenberg was diagnosed with leukemia; in May of the following year, he was declared cancer-free and, after the 230-pound player had regained the 90-plus pounds he had lost during chemotherapy, began his trek back to college football, first at a junior college in 2018 before signing with UTEP earlier this year.
By the summer, sadly, the disease had returned with a fatal ferocity, with doctors telling his family in July that “his condition was terminal and that he had just a few weeks left.”
Things just went from bad to worse for one member of the Notre Dame football program. Reportedly.
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Kevin Austin would miss the first four games of the Fighting Irish’s regular season because of a vague university-mandated suspension. Fast-forward to a handful of days before the opener against Louisville Labor Day, 247Sports.com is now reporting that the wide receiver will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Again, there has been no specific reason given for the issue or issues.
As a true freshman last season, Austin, a four-star 2018 signee, caught five passes for 90 yards the first nine games of the year. However, he didn’t travel with the team for the last two road trips of the regular season for unspecified reasons, although he was with the team for the playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Austin’s issue continues a downward trend for the Irish’s extended receiving corps.
Starting wide receiver Michael Young suffered a broken collarbone during the middle of summer camp, an injury for the first third of the regular season, at least. Additionally, starting tight end Cole Kmet is dealing with the same injury and will be sidelined for at least the first half of September.