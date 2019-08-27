Arrested East Carolina duo suspended indefinitely

Suspension Day at CFT continues unabated, with East Carolina the latest to slap the ban hammer on members of its football program.

Over the weekend, a pair of players from the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Delvontae Harris, 20, and cornerback Juan Powell, 20, were arrested on one count each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. It’s alleged that police officers, responding to a complaint that two adult males were breaking into vehicles in downtown Greenville, found Harris (pictured) and Powell in the area and that the football players admitted breaking into one vehicle.

In a statement Sunday, head coach Mike Houston confirmed that both Harris and Powell have been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

As I have stated before, certain things are non-negotiable. Representing East Carolina University in a negative light is something we take very seriously. Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion. While I am disappointed with the actions of both players, we will support them throughout this process. Moving forward, our focus is centered on NC State.

Powell was expected to start as a true freshman for the Pirates, or at least see significant action his first season with the AAC school. Harris, a redshirt sophomore who is a criminal justice major, appeared in eight games this past season, mostly on special teams.