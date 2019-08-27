Erstwhile LSU DB Kelvin Joseph indicates move to Kentucky

The roller coaster ride that’s been Kelvin Joseph‘s 2019 offseason has now made its way to Lexington.

With rumors swirling around his status at LSU, it was reported in late May that Joseph’s name was entered into the NCAA transfer database; his father subsequently stated his son wouldn’t be entering the portal after all. The defensive back then denied his father’s accounting of events even as head coach Ed Orgeron said “everything is good” on the Joseph front; in the middle of July, it was reported that Joseph’s name was again listed in the database.

The departure from Baton Rouge is now unofficially official as, amidst reports of a transfer to Kentucky, Joseph intimated on Twitter that he’s headed to the Wildcats.

@BBN I NEED SHOUTOUT — Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) August 27, 2019

Joseph chose UK over Auburn, Florida, Maryland and Mississippi State.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, the defensive back will have to sit out the upcoming season.

Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.