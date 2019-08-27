Ex-Arizona State, Oklahoma WR John Humphrey headed to Nevada

Maybe the third time, this time in the Mountain West, will be the charm for John Humphrey.

Jay Norvell confirmed Monday that Humphrey has decided to transfer into his Nevada football program and continue his collegiate playing career with the Wolf Pack. As a graduate transfer from Arizona State, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. There’s a possibility he could petition for a sixth year that could be used in 2020 as well.

Humphrey comes to Nevada with a personal connection as Norvell was one of his recruiters prior to signing with Oklahoma.

“He’s a kid that I’ve known for a long time,” the head coach said according to NevadaSportsNet.com. “He’s a skill player. He’s a defensive back/wide receiver, excellent special teams kid with great speed. We’re excited to have him on our roster.”

Humphrey was a three-star member of Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 player at any position in the state of Texas. In April of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from OU; a month later, he announced his decision to transfer to ASU.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphrey put up huge numbers in his Sun Devils debut, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State. In large part because of a knee injury sustained in the opener, however, he finished that season with just 13 catches, 177 yards and the one touchdown.

A torn Achilles tendon sustained in March of last year cost Humphrey the entire 2018 season as well.