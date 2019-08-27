Fresno State reportedly a strong option for transferring Washington QB Jake Haener

One of the handfuls of players who lost out in their respective quarterback battles last week could already be zeroing in on a new college football home.

Last Friday, Washington confirmed that former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has been named as the Huskies’ starter under center. A day later, UW confirmed that one of the quarterbacks on the wrong side of the competition, redshirt sophomore Jake Haener, had decided to leave the football program and would be placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.

In the coming hours and days, it was subsequently reported that the California native is casting a very serious eye at Fresno State as a potential, or even likely, destination.

#Washington QB Jake Haener, who is transferring, is giving strong consideration to going to #FresnoState, source tells me. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 25, 2019

Several sources say Fresno State is a possible/probable landing spot for QB Jake Haener, who left Washington on Saturday after losing the starting job to Jacob Eason. Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford knows Haener from recruiting, and will need a QB after Jorge Reyna, a senior. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 26, 2019

Regardless of where Haener ultimately ends up, he’ll have to sit out the 2019 season if the move is to another FBS school. He would then, starting with the 2020 season, have two years of eligibility to use.

Haener was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Haener completed nine of his 13 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception.